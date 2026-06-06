Marlins' Top Pitching Prospect Thomas White Might Miss Rest of 2026 Season

The Miami Marlins are reportedly dealing with another major injury to one of the top arms in the team's farm system.

Left-handed pitcher Thomas White, Miami's No. 1 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, has suffered a left shoulder capsular sprain, according to Marlins beat writer Isaac Azout. The recovery timeline for this injury is reportedly 12 to 16 weeks, which puts the remainder of his 2026 season in jeopardy. The 21-year-old last pitched in the minors on May 14 and was placed on the Triple-A injured list on May 20.

In seven games this year in the minors, White posted a 4.01 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings. That comes after a standout campaign in 2025, when the 2023 first-round draft pick produced a 2.31 ERA with 145 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings across three minor league levels. But now, if the young southpaw is sidelined for the rest of 2026, he'll join another highly touted Marlins pitching prospect on the shelf.

Marlins pitchers Robby Snelling and Thomas White likely both set their sights on 2027

May 8, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins starting pitcher Robby Snelling (61) delivers a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

While White hasn't been officially ruled out for the year yet, the same can't be said for Miami's No. 2 prospect, left-handed pitcher Robby Snelling. The 22-year-old made his highly anticipated MLB debut in early May but was then placed on the injured list with a left elbow UCL sprain ahead of what would've been his second big league start. The Marlins eventually announced that the 2022 first-round draft pick would undergo season-ending elbow surgery.

Like White, Snelling enjoyed a productive campaign in 2025, posting a 2.51 ERA with 166 strikeouts in 136 innings across two minor league levels. The southpaw carried that success into this season, where he began the year with a 1.86 ERA in six Triple-A starts before his big league debut. Following his major elbow surgery, though, the Marlins will likely be cautious with their young hurler, which means he might miss a chunk of the 2027 season, too.

On the other hand, based on the reported recovery estimation for White's left shoulder capsular sprain, he should be ready to go for the start of next year, even if he does end up missing the remainder of the 2026 season.