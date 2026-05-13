Mets' Top Prospect AJ Ewing Makes Instant Impact in Historic MLB Debut

The New York Mets have turned to one of the organization's top prospects to provide a spark—and he certainly didn't disappoint in his major league debut.

Outfielder A.J. Ewing, New York's No. 2 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, was called up to the big leagues on Tuesday after playing just 12 Triple-A games. And in his first taste of major league action, the 21-year-old put on a show at the plate and on the base paths in the Mets' 10-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Ewing went 1-for-2 with three walks, two RBIs, two runs scored, and a stolen base in his MLB debut. In his first big league plate appearance, the 2023 fourth-round pick worked a seven-pitch walk against a veteran pitcher in Detroit's Jack Flaherty. He walked again in the sixth inning and immediately showed off his speed by recording his first stolen base in the majors. Then, in the seventh inning, Ewing collected his first big league hit by roping a 104.2 mph triple to right field.

A.J. Ewing is 'here to play'

May 12, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets outfielder A.J. Ewing (9) steals second base as Detroit Tigers second baseman Zach McKinstry (39) fields the throw during the sixth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Not only did Ewing immediately make his presence felt on Tuesday, but he also made team history. The 21-year-old became the first Met to hit a triple in his MLB debut and the 10th player in franchise history to reach base at least three times in his first game, according to SportsNet New York (SNY). With a performance like that, it's easy to see why New York was so eager to add his bat to its lineup.

Ewing began the season at Double-A, where he posted a .349 batting average in 18 games to earn a promotion to Triple-A. The young outfielder just continued to produce at the plate with the Syracuse Mets, going 15-for-46 in 12 games before New York decided to give him a shot in the majors.

When asked if Ewing is going to receive regular playing time with the big league club, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza gave a straightforward response. "He's gonna play," Mendoza said. "He's here to play." If the lefty-swinging outfielder continues to play the way he did in his MLB debut, he might not be hitting at the bottom of the order much longer, either.