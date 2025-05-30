Milwaukee Brewers' Electric 18-Year-Old Prospect Hits Inside-the-Park Homer on Thursday
Milwaukee Brewers' top prospect Jesus Made continues to see his prospect star shine for the Single-A Carolina Mudcats. The 18-year-old, who is one of the youngest players in the minor leagues, hit an inside-the-park home run on Thursday against the Salem Red Sox.
The No. 23 prospect in baseball already (per MLB Pipeline), Made has a chance to grow into the top prospect in the entire sport, according to Baseball America. He's now hitting .288 with a .402 on-base percentage. He's got four homers, 26 RBIs and 21 stolen bases. While he's not anticipated to make his major-league debut until 2028, he could become another success of the Brewers' player development factory which has already produced Sal Frelick, Jackson Chourio and Brice Turang at the big-league level.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
It’s one thing to make good swing decisions and another to pack some punch behind the hacks. Made did that too with a 47 percent hard-hit rate and 103.9 mph 90th-percentile exit velocity; the latter of which would put him in Jazz Chisholm Jr. and José Ramírez territory right now. And he did this at just 17 years old (in 2024).
The Brewers enter play on Friday at 29-28 and in third place in the National League Central. They'll open up a new series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park with first pitch coming at 6:45 p.m. ET.
Left-hander DL Hall will pitch for Milwaukee while Taijuan Walker pitches for the Phillies. Hall is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA.
