Red Sox Prospect Franklin Arias Hasn't Skipped a Beat in First Triple-A Stint

The Boston Red Sox's No. 1 prospect, infielder Franklin Arias, has been scorching hot at the plate for most of the 2026 minor league season. But the 20-year-old is especially thriving this month in his first taste of Triple-A action.

Arias, MLB Pipeline's No. 3 overall prospect for 2026, went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox on Thursday. That gives the young infielder six multi-hit performances in his first seven games of September. The Venezuelan prospect is now hitting .516 (16-for-31) to start this month.

In his first 35 Triple-A games, Arias now has a .341 batting average, a .401 on-base percentage, and a .909 OPS with four home runs and 31 RBIs. While the Red Sox don't appear to be in a hurry to promote the 20-year-old to the big leagues this year, his initial success at Triple-A suggests he could be on the fast track to the majors in 2027.

Franklin Arias is knocking on the door of the big leagues

Franklin Arias watches WooSox teammates bat against Lehigh Valley on August 4 at Polar Park. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Overall, 2026 has been Arias' breakout campaign in the minors. The 20-year-old has a .325 batting average, a .405 on-base percentage, and a .966 OPS with 23 homers and 83 RBIs in 110 games this year. That home run total, in particular, significantly increased the young infielder's career-high mark for long balls, which was previously nine in 2024. In fact, the Boston prospect has five more homers this year than his last three seasons combined.

After playing in just 10 Double-A games last year, Arias returned to the Portland Sea Dogs to begin 2026. And the righty-swinging shortstop started the season on fire, hitting .375 with eight homers in 20 games in April. His lowest batting average in any individual month this year was .250 in July. The highly touted infielder has hit over .290 in every other month of the 2026 season.

Shortstop Trevor Story's return to the Red Sox at the end of August makes it seem unlikely that Arias will be called up to the majors this year. But given the way he's swung the bat all season, the 20-year-old should be a candidate to join Boston's roster in 2027.