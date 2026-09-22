Red Sox's Franklin Arias Receives Major Recognition for Standout Double-A Season

The Boston Red Sox's No. 1 prospect, infielder Franklin Arias, produced impressive numbers at the plate in the minors this year. And now, the 20-year-old is being recognized for his phenomenal season.

Arias, MLB Pipeline's No. 3 overall prospect for 2026, has been named this year's Eastern League MVP, the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs announced on Monday. The Venezuelan prospect is the third player in Portland franchise history to win the Eastern League MVP Award, joining Kevin Millar (1997) and Kristian Campbell (2024).

For most Boston fans, this latest honor likely further solidifies Arias' status as a huge part of the Red Sox's future. At times this year, the young infielder appeared to be getting closer to a potential promotion to the big leagues. But now, with the 2026 minor league regular season completed, the talented prospect will begin preparing for a 2027 campaign that might include his MLB debut.

Franklin Arias has emerged as a must-watch prospect

Red Sox No. 1 prospect Franklin Arias talks with WooSox acting manager Iggy Suarez before Arias' first AAA game at Polar Park on July 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arias had a .323 batting average, a .400 on-base percentage, and a .957 OPS with 25 home runs, 91 RBIs, and nine stolen bases in 117 games in the minors this year. The 20-year-old was scorching hot at the plate at the start of 2026, hitting .375 with eight homers in April. In 75 Double-A games this season, the latest Eastern League MVP hit .318 and had a .994 OPS, 19 home runs, and 52 RBIs.

After dominating at Double-A in the first half of the year, Arias made his Triple-A debut in late July. And in his first 42 games with the Worcester Red Sox, the young infielder posted a .331 batting average, a .388 on-base percentage, and an .894 OPS with six homers and 39 RBIs. That immediate success at Triple-A could put the top prospect on Boston's radar as a candidate for the 2027 Opening Day roster in the majors.

Defensively, Arias mostly played shortstop this season but also gained some experience at second base. Depending on what the Red Sox do in the offseason, that defensive flexibility could improve the 20-year-old's chances of making his MLB debut sooner rather than later. Either way, Arias has clearly established himself as a big-name prospect to monitor in 2027 and beyond.