Pitching Matchups For Upcoming Series Between Seattle Mariners, Washington Nationals
The Seattle Mariners are returning home after a successful 10-game road trip. The Mariners went 6-4 and will be returning home to T-Mobile Park for a nine-game homestand.
Seattle will begin the home stay with a three-game intraleague series against the struggling Washington Nationals, and will have several interesting matchups against the National League club.
Here's the upcoming pitching matchups for the series between the Mariners and Nationals:
Tuesday, May 27 — Logan Evans (Seattle) vs. Mitchell Parker (Washington)
Logan Evans is coming off two straight starts where he hit multiple career-highs. His last two outings were the first six-inning starts of his career and he had his first quality start on May 16. He pitched six innings, struck out seven, walked one and allowed four earned runs on six hits (three home runs) against the Chicago White Sox on May 21. His seven fanned batters were a career-high.
Mitchell Parker has failed to limit runs and go deep into games since his eight-inning quality start on April 22. He hasn't gone longer than 5.1 innings in a start since and allowed three or more earned runs in all five outings since April 22. He's allowed four or more earned runs in four-of-five outings since.
Wednesday, May 28 — George Kirby (Seattle) vs. Trevor Williams (Washington)
George Kirby made his season debut against the Houston Astros on May 22. It wasn't the triumphant returned he would have wanted. He struck out four, walked one, hit two batters and allowed five earned runs on six hits in 3.2 innings pitched. His velocity was present (97 mph) and he used nearly the entire extent of his arsenal. With more outings, he'll likely return to the form he's accustomed to.
Trevor Williams, like Parker, has struggled to quiet opposing offenses and go deep into games. He's gone six innings in just one start this year. He's pitched 4.1 innings or less his last two outings and has allowed nine runs (eight earned) in those two starts.
Thursday, May 29 — Emerson Hancock (Seattle) vs. MacKenzie Gore (Washington)
Emerson Hancock is coming off his fourth quaity start in his last six outings. He pitched six innings against the Astros on May 23, fanned three, hit two and allowed three earned runs on nine hits (one home run). Hancock has held opposing teams to three earned runs or less in five of his last six starts.
Hancock will face off against the ace of Washington's pitching staff, MacKenzie Gore. The former third overall draft pick is coming off a quality start against the San Francisco Giants on May 23. He struck out nine batters, walked three and allowed one earned run on two hits in six innings. He's allowed two earned runs or more in eight of his 11 starts in 2025.
*It should be noted that Bryce Miller is eligible to come off the injured list this week and could slot in Thursday, but that's unknown at this time.
