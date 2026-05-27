Spencer Jones Wastes No Time Getting RailRiders on the Board in Return to Triple-A

New York Yankees outfield prospect Spencer Jones finished his first stint in the big leagues last week. And now, the 6-foot-7 slugger made sure to immediately remind fans of the power he's put on display in the minors.

Jones, New York's No. 6 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, launched a booming blast in his first at-bat back with the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Tuesday. The 25-year-old's two-run homer traveled 414 feet to right-center field and came off the bat at 115 mph. That now gives the lefty-swinging slugger 12 home runs and 43 RBIs in 34 Triple-A games this year.

When Jones was called up on May 8, it seemed like he might have the opportunity to get somewhat regular plate appearances with the Yankees following injuries to Giancarlo Stanton and Jasson Domínguez. But the 2022 first-round draft pick played in just 10 games for New York before being sent back down to the minors on May 22. Now, though, he should once again have the chance to play every day and continue his development with the RailRiders.

Yankees may face a difficult decision regarding Spencer Jones later this year

May 21, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Spencer Jones (78) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Jones has become a polarizing prospect in the Yankees' fan base. Some pundits worry about his high strikeout rate in previous seasons, while others value his slugging potential that saw him launch 35 homers last year. Either way, it's starting to feel like there might not be much more for the former Vanderbilt University product to prove in the minors, beyond continuing to work on cutting down on his strikeouts.

In his first stint in the majors, the 25-year-old only appeared in 10 games. Jones went 4-for-24 at the plate with no homers, two RBIs, one stolen base, and 12 strikeouts. He did face several notable pitchers, though, including Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Jacob Misiorowski, Toronto Blue Jays hurler Dylan Cease, and two-time All-Star Freddy Peralta.

For now, all the lefty-swinging slugger can do is keep producing in the minors until another opportunity arises with the big league club. But given the current logjam in New York's outfield, it'll be interesting to see whether the Yankees consider moving Jones at the trade deadline or hold on to their coveted prospect for 2027 and beyond.