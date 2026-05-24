Blue Jays' Injury Woes Continue as Dylan Cease, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Exit Early

The Toronto Blue Jays have dealt with several injuries at the start of the 2026 season. And now, that list could be getting a little longer following Toronto's latest game.

Right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. both exited the Blue Jays' game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday early. Cease walked off the mound with an athletic trainer in the fifth inning after throwing just 76 pitches. The 30-year-old gave up two runs on four hits and one walk, striking out eight in 4 2/3 innings of work. Then, in the bottom of the fifth inning, Guerrero was hit by a pitch on the right arm and immediately left the game.

Cease was pulled from the game with mild left hamstring discomfort, according to MLB.com's Keegan Matheson. Guerrero has a right elbow contusion and already went for X-rays that came back negative, according to Matheson. These are undoubtedly two injuries that Toronto fans will be anxiously awaiting further updates on in the coming days.

Impact of potential Dylan Cease, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. injuries on AL playoff picture

May 24, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) reacts after being tagged out at second base against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Following their 4-1 loss to the Pirates on Sunday, the Blue Jays now have a 25-28 record in 2026. Fortunately for Toronto, only a handful of American League teams are over .500 so far this year. Unfortunately for the Blue Jays, though, two of those teams are in the American League East. But the status of Cease and Guerrero will obviously have a major impact on Toronto's hopes of making another deep playoff run this season.

Cease has been one of the best pitchers in the majors this year during his first season with the Blue Jays. The 30-year-old has looked like an early candidate for the American League Cy Young Award, posting a 3.05 ERA in 11 starts with 92 strikeouts in 62 innings.

Guerrero, on the other hand, is hitting .287 so far in 2026 with just three home runs in 53 games. The power numbers haven't quite been there this year, but the 27-year-old is obviously still a major piece in the heart of Toronto's lineup.

If either player misses extended time due to their recent injuries, that could undoubtedly have a massive effect on Toronto's season and the AL playoff picture as a whole. But, for now, Blue Jays fans will have to remain patient and wait to hear more about Cease and Guerrero.