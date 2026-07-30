Tigers Expected to Make Major Move With Max Clark Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Detroit Tigers are reportedly planning to retool their roster at the trade deadline, starting with the promotion of their top prospect.

Outfielder Max Clark, MLB Pipeline's No. 13 overall prospect for 2026, is expected to be called up to the majors, according to multiple reports from Baseball America's Emily Waldon and MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The Tigers haven't officially announced the 21-year-old's promotion yet, and they have an off day on Thursday. But if this roster move is confirmed, the top prospect could make his big league debut against the Athletics on Friday.

With the trade deadline looming on Aug. 3, many baseball fans have been patiently waiting to see what the Tigers will do with left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal. Detroit is now 51-58 this season, so the general expectation is that the back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner could be on the move. And with the team reportedly calling up Clark, the Tigers might be preparing to make multiple tweaks to their roster over the next few days.

What can Tigers fans expect from Max Clark in 2026?

Detroit Tigers outfielder Max Clark on picture day during spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers selected Clark with the third-overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, and he's steadily progressed through Detroit's farm system since then. This year, the 21-year-old started the season by making his Triple-A debut. And in 90 games with the Toledo Mud Hens in 2026, the young outfielder has a .276 batting average, a .368 on-base percentage, and an .802 OPS with 11 home runs, 42 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases.

Defensively, Clark has only played center field in his minor league career, except when he's been used as a designated hitter. With that in mind, that's likely where the 2023 first-round pick will play in the majors. As a left-handed hitter, the young prospect could be used in a center field platoon with Javier Báez. However, the Tigers probably wouldn't promote Clark to the big leagues right now if he wasn't going to receive somewhat regular playing time.

As things stand, Detroit's roster could look drastically different after the trade deadline. But for now, many Tigers fans will be looking forward to seeing Clark make his highly anticipated MLB debut.