How Shea Langeliers' Injury Impacts Catching Market, A's Plans at Trade Deadline

The Athletics have shared some massive news regarding the status of All-Star catcher Shea Langeliers.

Langeliers has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to a torn meniscus in his right knee, the A's announced on Sunday. And according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, this injury could sideline the 28-year-old for the rest of the 2026 season. The righty-swinging catcher was hitting .263 with 23 home runs and 51 RBIs in 93 games this year.

With the A's currently owning one of the worst records in the majors at 44-60, they're widely expected to be a seller at the trade deadline. And while there's no guarantee that the A's would have entertained offers for Langeliers, the catcher's name recently started to circulate in trade rumors. Thus, his injury could throw a massive wrench in the A's approach to the deadline, as well as the overall trade market for catchers.

Which catchers could be more likely to be traded now that Shea Langeliers is hurt?

Jul 24, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (27) throws to first base for the out during the second inning against the Athletics at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before this latest update on Langeliers, multiple teams could've realistically been interested in at least trying to acquire the 2026 All-Star at the trade deadline. The New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, and Chicago White Sox are just a few of the franchises that could be involved in the catching market before Aug. 3.

With Langeliers most likely not going anywhere now, the Colorado Rockies' Hunter Goodman could be the top priority for any catcher-needy teams. But it remains unclear if Colorado will actually consider trading the two-time All-Star who won't be a free agent until 2030. If the Rockies do make the 26-year-old available for trade, though, they could land the type of prospect package that significantly alters the future of the franchise.

Other names to monitor on the catching market include the Minnesota Twins' Ryan Jeffers and Victor Caratini, the Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman, the Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson, and the New York Mets' Francisco Alvarez and Luis Torrens.

As for the A's, the organization appears to be in a tricky situation now ahead of the deadline. They most likely aren't going to move on from the players who make up the team's young core this soon, but they also seemingly don't have many other high-value trade candidates. Veterans like Jeff McNeil and Jeffrey Springs could be viewed as buy-low options for contenders, though.

Either way, it'll be interesting to see how the catching market unfolds before Aug. 3 now that Langeliers' injury likely means he's staying with the A's for the time being.