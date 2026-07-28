3 Starting Pitchers Cubs Could Target at Trade Deadline After Jameson Taillon DFA

With less than a week to go until the Aug. 3 trade deadline, the Chicago Cubs are one of the teams that could aggressively pursue adding to their starting pitching staff.

The Cubs have dealt with several injuries in their rotation this season. And on Monday, Chicago officially designated veteran right-hander Jameson Taillon for assignment. The 34-year-old had a 5.92 ERA in 15 starts with the Cubs this year.

Chicago heads into its game on Tuesday with a 60-46 record, which would be good enough for the top National League Wild Card spot if the season ended today. But if the Cubs have aspirations of making a deep run in the playoffs, they'll likely have to consider upgrading their rotation.

Here are a few of the starting pitchers Chicago could realistically try to acquire at the trade deadline.

Freddy Peralta

Jul 11, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) reacts after recording a strikeout to end the top of the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First and foremost, Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal is likely the No. 1 starting pitcher on most teams' wish lists ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline. At this time, though, it remains unclear whether the Tigers will actually trade the back-to-back Cy Young Award winner. Thus, this list will focus on other starters who are more likely to be on the move.

The New York Mets, for example, have already made it clear that they intend to entertain offers for a majority of their players, including two-time All-Star Freddy Peralta. The 30-year-old doesn't have the best numbers this year, posting a 4.99 ERA in 22 starts with the Mets. But it's possible a change of scenery and a return to the National League Central could be just what the right-hander needs. Plus, Peralta has already played under Cubs manager Craig Counsell when they were both with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Robbie Ray

Jul 25, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Robbie Ray (38) on the mound before a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As things stand, Chicago's current rotation already features three southpaws in Matthew Boyd, Shota Imanaga, and David Peterson. And that doesn't even factor in the potential return of left-hander Justin Steele at some point this season. But if the Cubs aren't worried about having too many lefties in their rotation, Robbie Ray could be an ideal target at the deadline.

Ray has a 3.16 ERA in 21 games with the San Francisco Giants this year. The 34-year-old is set to become a free agent after this season, so he'd only be a rental. If Chicago wants to go all in on trying to hoist a trophy this fall, though, the 2021 American League Cy Young Award winner could definitely bolster the Cubs' rotation.

Emerson Hancock

Jul 12, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Emerson Hancock (26) walks off the field after pitching against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seattle Mariners could match up extremely well with the Cubs as trade partners at the deadline. The Mariners are interested in acquiring a right-handed hitter, according to a recent report by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon. And Seattle is reportedly "open to moving" right-hander Emerson Hancock to get a deal done.

Rosenthal and Sammon listed Seiya Suzuki, Matt Shaw, and Kevin Alcántara as three right-handed hitters that Seattle could be interested in. Meanwhile, Hancock has a 3.16 ERA in 19 starts this year and won't be a free agent until 2031. That could make this a win-win situation for both teams if they agree to a trade before Aug. 3.