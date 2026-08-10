Tigers Expected to Move Top Prospect Josue Briceño One Step Closer to Majors

The Detroit Tigers have reportedly seen enough from the team's No. 4 prospect, Josue Briceño, this season to promote him to a new level in the minors.

Briceño, MLB Pipeline's No. 54 overall prospect for 2026, is expected to be bumped up from Double-A Erie to Triple-A Toledo, according to MLB.com's Jason Beck. With both minor league teams off on Monday, this roster move likely won't be officially announced until Tuesday, which is when the 21-year-old could make his Triple-A debut with the Toledo Mud Hens.

Earlier this year, Briceño was sidelined for multiple months after undergoing wrist surgery. The young slugger began a rehab assignment at the end of June and has now appeared in 27 games this season. And in that small sample size, the top prospect has been tearing the cover off the ball, seemingly leading to his reported promotion to Triple-A.

Josue Briceño is another Tigers prospect worth monitoring

Detroit Tigers first baseman Josue Briceño practices during spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Florida, on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In 27 total games this season, Briceño has a .280 batting average, a .373 on-base percentage, and a .964 OPS with nine home runs and 22 RBIs. Most notably, though, the 21-year-old has hit eight of those homers in just 17 games with the Double-A Erie SeaWolves. Last year, the lefty-swinging slugger hit .267 with 20 home runs and 76 RBIs in 100 games across two minor league levels.

Defensively, Briceño has mainly been used as a catcher and first baseman in his professional career. So far in 2026, the top prospect has played 13 games behind home plate, seven at first base, and seven as a designated hitter. If the 6-foot-4 Venezuelan continues to succeed offensively after being called up to Triple-A, that positional flexibility could eventually make it easier for the Tigers to find a spot for his bat in the big league lineup.

Alongside outfielders Max Clark and Zyhir Hope, Briceño is toward the top of the list of big-name prospects in Detroit's farm system. With around a month remaining in the minor league regular season, the young slugger will likely look to get through the rest of the year unscathed. But how he performs in his first taste of Triple-A action could determine where he's playing at the start of 2027.