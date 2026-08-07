Zyhir Hope Puts Power on Display in Third Game Since Tarik Skubal Trade

One of the Detroit Tigers' recent acquisitions, outfield prospect Zyhir Hope, has officially started a new chapter in his minor league career.

Hope, MLB Pipeline's No. 25 overall prospect for 2026, hit his first home run for the Double-A Erie SeaWolves on Thursday. In just his third game after being sent to the Tigers at the trade deadline, the 21-year-old launched a towering two-run shot to left-center field in the SeaWolves' 10-6 loss to the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Detroit acquired Hope in the blockbuster deal that sent left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The lefty-swinging slugger was enjoying a breakout season with the Double-A Tulsa Drillers before being sent to the Tigers. But now, the highly touted prospect will look to replicate his early-season offensive success with his new organization.

Zyhir Hope has been crushing Double-A pitching all season

Erie SeaWolves outfielder Zyhir Hope heads to the dugout during an Eastern League baseball game against the Altoona Curve at UPMC Park in Erie, Pa., on Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Since being traded to the Tigers, Hope is 1-for-11 in three games with the SeaWolves. But even with this recent stretch at the plate, the 21-year-old's overall numbers in 2026 are still impressive. In 97 Double-A games this year, the young outfielder has a .287 batting average, a .367 on-base percentage, and an .892 OPS with 24 homers, 89 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases. In 2025, the top prospect hit .266 with 13 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 27 stolen bases in 127 games across two minor league levels.

Hope was an 11th-round pick by the Chicago Cubs in the 2023 MLB Draft out of high school. The Dodgers acquired the lefty-swinging outfielder in the January 2024 trade that sent first baseman Michael Busch to the Cubs. But as part of Los Angeles' farm system, Hope went from the No. 326 overall draft pick to the No. 25 prospect in all of baseball.

The Tigers' current No. 1 prospect, outfielder Max Clark, was recently called up to the majors. If he stays in the big leagues for the rest of the year, Hope could find himself as Detroit's highest-ranked prospect heading into 2027. But first, the newest Tigers farmhand will focus on putting the finishing touches on a strong 2026 season in the minors.