Tigers' New Prospect Zyhir Hope Faces Huge Expectations After Tarik Skubal Trade

The baseball world has been buzzing over the last 24 hours following the blockbuster trade that sent Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Most fans will naturally zero in on the Skubal aspect of the trade and what the acquisition of the back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner means for the Dodgers' chances of winning a third consecutive World Series title. From the Tigers' perspective, though, the organization made sure to capitalize on the southpaw's value and get three prospects back in return for a hurler who was most likely set to leave in free agency this offseason.

Outfielder Zyhir Hope is the prospect who headlined Detroit's return for Skubal. The 21-year-old has been tearing the cover off the ball this season in Double-A, most notably hitting .372 and posting a 1.184 OPS in July. But now, Hope will likely have to deal with the pressures of living up to being the prized prospect acquired in a massive trade for one of the best pitchers in the majors in recent years.

Tigers fans will likely have lofty aspirations for Zyhir Hope

Feb 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Zyhir Hope (94) hits an RBI against the San Diego Padres during the second inning at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Following the Skubal trade, Hope enters Detroit's farm system as the franchise's No. 2 prospect. The only player ranked above him in the organization is outfielder Max Clark, who was recently called up to make his big league debut with the Tigers. The former Dodger is also MLB Pipeline's No. 25 overall prospect and No. 7 outfield prospect in all of baseball. And so far this year, the lefty-swinging slugger is living up to the hype with the numbers he's produced at the plate.

In 94 Double-A games this season with the Tulsa Drillers, Hope has a .293 batting average, a .369 on-base percentage, and an .899 OPS with 23 home runs, 87 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases. Last year, he hit .266 with 13 homers, 80 RBIs, and 27 stolen bases in 127 minor league games. So, the 2023 11th-round draft pick is clearly enjoying a breakout campaign in 2026. But now, as a huge part of Detroit's future, the 21-year-old will arguably be under an even bigger microscope than before.

It remains to be seen what other moves the Tigers will make before Monday night. As things stand, though, Hope will likely be the most highly touted prospect Detroit acquires at the trade deadline. Either way, the young outfielder will now always be known for his role in the Skubal deal. How Hope handles the expectations associated with that will go a long way in defining the type of career he has.