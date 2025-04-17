Blue Jays Prospect With Hilarious Nickname Hits Walk-Off Home Run
Toronto Blue Jays prospect Peyton Williams has one of the most unique nicknames in baseball.
The Iowa Meat Truck.
The first baseman stands 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, and he packs a punch. Williams blasted a walk-off home run to give the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats a 10-9 win Wednesday night over the Harrisburg Senators.
So how'd he get the nickname? According to Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, Williams' hometown neighbor in Des Moines, Iowa, owns a company called the Iowa Meat Truck and gave Williams a T-shirt. It quickly caught on.
“I wore the Iowa Meat Truck to a meeting and the coaches loved it,” Williams said in the article by Matheson. “So they said that every time I hit a double or a home run, I’ve just got to honk the horn. Our announcer up in Vancouver was wondering what the celebration was, so I told him and he loved it. Then, whenever something happened, he’d try to work it in there. My neighbor back home loves it. He’s loving it.”
Williams is the No. 29 prospect in the Blue Jays' organization. Through eight games this season, he has seven hits, two home runs, five RBIs, a .250 batting average and an .813 OPS. He primarily played for the Single-A Vancouver Canadians in 2024 and slugged 11 home runs with 50 RBI in 79 games.
