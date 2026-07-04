Trent Grisham's Return to Yankees Seals Spencer Jones' Fate for Now

The New York Yankees have been busy making multiple roster moves over the past couple of days. And now, the latest change involves one of the franchise's top prospects heading back down to the minors.

Outfielder Spencer Jones was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following New York's 5-2 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday. This brings an end to the 25-year-old's second stint in the majors, which began in early June when he was called up following Aaron Judge's rib injury.

Jones made his MLB debut in early May but was sent down after appearing in 10 games. While the lefty-swinging slugger saw more success at the plate after being recalled in June, this demotion comes on the heels of Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham returning from his hamstring injury on Friday. As a result, the 2022 first-round draft pick will return to the minors, where he'll likely receive regular playing time once again.

What's next for Spencer Jones following his demotion to Triple-A?

Jun 19, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) celebrates with right fielder Spencer Jones (78) and designated hitter Jasson Dominguez (24) after defeating the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In total, Jones has now played in 30 big league games. But if you look at his stats from his first two stints in the majors, the 6-foot-7 outfielder produced much better numbers over the last month. In 10 games in May, the 25-year-old went 4-for-24 at the plate with no home runs. Over his last 20 games since returning to the Yankees on June 5, though, he hit .265 (13-for-49) with two homers.

Jones has struck out 34 times in 82 plate appearances in the big leagues, so that will continue to be an element of his game that he'll look to improve down in the minors. In 43 Triple-A games this year, the Vanderbilt University product had a .269 batting average, a .378 on-base percentage, and a .949 OPS with 13 homers, 48 RBIs, and nine stolen bases.

Overall, Jones showed some flashes of his potential in his second stint with the Yankees. For now, the 25-year-old will once again get the chance to play every day for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. But if another injury occurs in New York's outfield before Aaron Judge or Giancarlo Stanton return to action, the lefty-swinging slugger could find himself in the majors for a third time in 2026.