Yankees' Spencer Jones Gets Major Opportunity After Aaron Judge Injury

The New York Yankees confirmed on Thursday that star outfielder Aaron Judge is going to be sidelined for several weeks. There's no surefire way to replace a three-time MVP in the lineup, but another 6-foot-7 outfielder is reportedly being tasked with trying to fill the captain's shoes.

Lefty-swinging slugger Spencer Jones, New York's No. 6 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, is set to be called up for his second stint in the majors, according to the YES Network's Jack Curry. The 25-year-old made his MLB debut in May but was sent back down to Triple-A after just 10 big league games.

With Judge set to miss at least four to six weeks due to a stress fracture in his rib, though, Jones is being given another opportunity to showcase his talents in the majors. But how long the 2022 first-round draft pick remains in the big leagues this time could depend on how he performs, especially since another Yankees outfielder is seemingly getting close to returning from injury.

Jasson Domínguez and Spencer Jones could find themselves in a battle for playing time

May 4, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) hits an RBI single during the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Jones got his first chance in the majors earlier this year after Jasson Domínguez suffered a left shoulder AC joint sprain when he crashed into the outfield wall making a remarkable catch. Now, Domínguez is expected to begin a rehab assignment this weekend, which means he could be an option to return to the Yankees soon.

With Judge on the shelf, there could be some opportunities for the former top prospects to be in the lineup together, most likely with Domínguez at designated hitter and Jones in the outfield. That would impact the Yankees' ability to play both Ben Rice and Paul Goldschmidt, though. And once Giancarlo Stanton returns from his right calf strain, that'd further limit the available spots for Jones and Domínguez.

In his first 10 games in the majors, Jones went 4-for-24 at the plate and didn't record an extra-base hit. But in 43 Triple-A games this year, the 6-foot-7 outfielder is hitting .269 with 13 home runs, 48 RBIs, and nine stolen bases. He'll undoubtedly look to put his light tower power on display in his second stint with the Yankees, which could begin on Friday against the Boston Red Sox.