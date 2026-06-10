Yankees' Spencer Jones Finally Puts Prodigious Power on Display in Majors

New York Yankees outfield prospect Spencer Jones is doing his best to provide some fireworks while three-time MVP Aaron Judge is out of the lineup with a rib stress fracture.

Jones, New York's No. 6 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, launched his first big league home run on Tuesday. The 25-year-old crushed a two-run shot in the second inning to get the scoring started in the Yankees' 3-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians. The 6-foot-7 slugger blasted a 1-0 cutter from right-hander Slade Cecconi 443 feet to dead center field with an exit velocity of 112.2 mph

This tape-measure shot came at just the right time for the Yankees and Jones. The 2022 first-round draft pick was called up for his MLB debut in early May but was sent back down to Triple-A after just 10 games. Once Judge went on the injured list on June 5, though, the lefty-swinging slugger rejoined the big league club. And so far, Jones has made the most of this second opportunity in the majors.

Spencer Jones sees more offensive success in return to Yankees

Jun 5, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Spencer Jones (78) reacts after a single during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It's still a small sample size overall, but so far, Jones already has more hits in June than he did in May during his first stint in the big leagues. After he was initially called up, the 25-year-old went 4-for-24 at the plate with no extra-base hits in his first 10 MLB games. But now, in just four games this month, the Vanderbilt University product is already 6-for-12 with a double and a homer. That bumps him up to a .278 batting average (10-for-36) through the first 14 games of his big league career.

This first MLB homer might be the spark Jones needed to get on a roll offensively. The power-hitting prospect should have the chance to earn regular playing time right now if he continues to produce at the plate. While Jasson Domínguez just started a rehab assignment after suffering a left shoulder AC joint sprain last month, the two outfielders could find themselves playing together soon or battling one another for a spot in New York's lineup.

Either way, at least for now, many Yankees fans are likely excited to see what Jones has in store next after crushing his first big league homer.