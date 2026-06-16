White Sox's Top Pitching Prospect Hagen Smith Sidelined by Injury

The Chicago White Sox have shared an injury update regarding the status of left-handed pitching prospect Hagen Smith.

Smith, Chicago's No. 4 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, is dealing with a left shoulder impingement, the team told reporters, including MLB.com's Scott Merkin. The 22-year-old "will be shut down from throwing for two weeks and then ramp back up for two weeks before returning to game action," according to Merkin. That means the southpaw will most likely miss at least the next four weeks of the minor league season.

So far this year, Smith has produced a 4.67 ERA in 14 Triple-A starts with 77 strikeouts in 52 innings. After two solid outings to begin June, the southpaw gave up a season-high seven earned runs in his latest appearance on June 13. That was possibly one indication that something might be off with the 2024 fifth-overall draft pick.

Before that last start and this injury news, it seemed like Smith may have been on the cusp of making his big league debut. Now, however, it wouldn't be surprising if the White Sox took a cautious approach with the young hurler for the rest of this season.

Another White Sox pitching prospect is seemingly nearing his return

May 24, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Noah Schultz (22) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

While this is undoubtedly a frustrating setback for Smith, it's not all doom and gloom right now in terms of White Sox pitching prospect news. In particular, left-hander Noah Schultz is expected to begin a rehab assignment soon, according to Merkin.

Schultz, the White Sox's No. 3 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, was called up for his MLB debut in April after three strong Triple-A outings to begin the season. But, after eight big league starts, the 22-year-old was placed on the injured list on May 26 with right knee patellar tendinitis. Before his injury, the southpaw posted a 5.82 ERA in eight starts for Chicago, with 33 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings.

The White Sox enter Tuesday's action with a 38-32 record. They're currently tied for first place in the American League Central with the Cleveland Guardians. Many Chicago fans will likely be curious to see if Schultz can play a big role in the White Sox's playoff push. But, as for Smith, it seems like any hopes that he'll make his MLB debut sometime soon are on hold for now.