Biggest Takeaways Following Gerrit Cole's First MLB Start Since 2024

New York Yankees right-handed pitcher Gerrit Cole just stepped onto a major league mound for the first time in 569 days, and the 35-year-old didn't miss a beat in his return from Tommy John surgery.

Cole tossed six scoreless innings for the Yankees on Friday, only giving up two hits and three walks while striking out two in a game New York eventually lost 4-2 to the Tampa Bay Rays. The veteran was incredibly efficient in his first start since the 2024 World Series, needing just 72 pitches to complete his six shutout innings. He even had a four-pitch fourth inning, which undoubtedly helped on a night where the Yankees likely weren't planning on pushing Cole over 90 pitches at most.

While New York's bullpen and lack of run production on Friday ruined the 2023 American League Cy Young Award winner's return to the Bronx, there were still a lot of encouraging signs from Cole's performance. If the veteran can stay healthy throughout the rest of the season, he's the type of arm who can have a massive impact on the American League East race and the league's playoff picture as a whole.

What we learned from Gerrit Cole's first big league start in 2026

May 22, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

One number from Cole's stat line on Friday that might jump out to some fans is his two strikeouts. The hard-throwing righty was known for racking up strikeouts before his elbow injury. But this time around, he was facing the Rays, who have the best record in the American League right now and the fewest strikeouts of any team in the whole league (349). So, his low strikeout total in his first start back in the majors shouldn't necessarily be alarming.

For any fans who might have worried about Cole's velocity after undergoing Tommy John surgery, the 35-year-old quickly put those concerns to rest by topping out at 98.6 mph in the first inning. He did throw mostly fastballs in this outing, though, which could mean he's still working on getting a feel for his secondary pitches again. The six-time All-Star also limited hard contact and obviously did a good job keeping Tampa Bay off the scoreboard.

But regardless of any stats or metrics, many Yankees fans were likely elated to see their longtime ace back out on the mound. Cole is currently projected to make his second start of the 2026 season next Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals.