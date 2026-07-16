Yankees' First-Round Pick Hunter Dietz Compares Himself to All-Star Southpaw

The New York Yankees used their top pick in the 2026 MLB Draft to select a highly touted college hurler in left-hander Hunter Dietz.

New York has already signed the young southpaw, according to Yankees VP of domestic amateur scouting Damon Oppenheimer. And in a recent video shared by SNY Yankees on X/Twitter, Dietz mentioned some of the pitchers he enjoyed watching growing up, including Los Angeles Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw and current Detroit Tigers hurlers Tarik Skubal and Justin Verlander.

The 21-year-old even compared himself to one of the current left-handers on the Yankees, three-time All-Star Carlos Rodón. "I feel like I kinda compare to Rodón," Dietz said. "I've gotten those comps. I met him in the facility the other day. He was great to talk to, great to get some advice from him."

Outlook on Hunter Dietz heading into the start of his minor league career

Arkansas Razorbacks' Hunter Dietz (32) pitches as Arkansas Razorbacks take on Texas Longhorns during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., on Friday, May 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dietz was ranked as MLB Pipeline's No. 17 overall prospect heading into the 2026 MLB Draft. So, at least on paper, the Yankees may have gotten a steal by selecting the 6-foot-6 lefty with the 35th overall pick. But despite posting strong numbers this year for the Arkansas Razorbacks, the young southpaw was limited to just 1 2/3 innings pitched over his first two years in college after dealing with a stress fracture in his elbow.

In 2026, Dietz had a 3.57 ERA in 16 starts for Arkansas, with 131 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings. He has a fastball that sits around 94 to 96 mph and can get up to 98 mph, as well as a cutter and slider that are considered "plus pitches," according to MLB Pipeline's Jim Callis.

The Yankees have several notable pitching prospects, such as right-handers Elmer Rodríguez and Carlos Lagrange. But Dietz has the chance to instantly become one of the top left-handers in New York's farm system alongside Henry Lalane.

It's unclear exactly when New York's newest arm will make his minor league debut. But whether it comes in a small sample size later this year or in 2027, many Yankees fans will be looking forward to seeing Dietz begin his professional career.