Yankees Prospect Henry Lalane Has Been Nearly Unhittable Over Last 2 Single-A Starts

One of the New York Yankees' top pitching prospects, left-hander Henry Lalane, has been flat-out dominating Single-A hitters lately.

Lalane, the Yankees' No. 14 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, was named the Florida State League's Pitcher of the Week on Monday. The 22-year-old earned this honor after twirling a gem on July 3, tossing seven scoreless innings and allowing just three hits while striking out 11 in the Tampa Tarpons' 1-0 victory over the St. Lucie Mets, the Single-A affiliate of the New York Mets.

Before his standout performance at the start of July, though, Lalane finished June with another impressive outing. The southpaw also threw seven shutout innings on June 26, giving up only one hit and striking out 12 in Tampa's 6-2 win over the Dunedin Blue Jays, the Toronto Blue Jays' Single-A affiliate. So, in his last two starts, the young hurler has thrown 14 scoreless innings, allowed just four hits and no walks, and racked up 23 strikeouts.

Henry Lalane is a prospect Yankees fans will want to keep an eye on

Feb 22, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; The New York Yankees logo is painted on the field during rain-shortened MLB spring training workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following his latest pair of dominant starts, Lalane now has a 2.74 ERA in 13 Single-A games this year. The 6-foot-7 lefty also has 81 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched in 2026, his highest single-season marks in both categories. Previously, the southpaw's career highs were 52 strikeouts and 48 1/3 innings in 2022 in his age-18 season. With that in mind, it'll be interesting to see how the Yankees handle the young arm's workload in the second half of the 2026 campaign.

Lalane's recent success could also make him a highly coveted prospect at the trade deadline. New York is expected to pursue bullpen help and a righty-swinging catcher. And based on how he's been throwing the ball lately, it wouldn't be surprising if other teams asked for the tall southpaw in any potential deal. It's unclear, though, whether the Yankees would even consider trading Lalane, who they signed as a 17-year-old in 2021.

For now, many New York fans will be curious to see what the 22-year-old has in store for his next Single-A start. But, no matter what, Lalane has clearly put his name on the map and will be a prospect worth monitoring for the rest of 2026 and beyond.