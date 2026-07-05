Mets Pitching Prospect Jack Wenninger Shines in Latest Triple-A Start

New York Mets pitching prospect Jack Wenninger turned in one of his best performances of the season in his most recent Triple-A start.

Wenninger, New York's No. 4 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, twirled seven scoreless innings for the Triple-A Syracuse Mets on Saturday. The right-hander gave up no runs on one hit and three walks while striking out five in Syracuse's 6-5 victory over the Worcester Red Sox, the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

After posting a 5.87 ERA in five Triple-A outings in June, Wenninger started July on a much better note. In fact, the 24-year-old's latest performance marked the first time he's produced a scoreless start since early May. Many Mets fans are probably hoping this gem could be a sign that the young hurler is getting back on track, especially with the trade deadline quickly approaching.

Could Jack Wenninger make his MLB debut in 2026?

Feb 19, 2026; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets pitcher Jack Wenninger (92) poses for a photo during media day at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, Wenninger made his Triple-A debut at the start of the 2026 campaign and has posted a 3.48 ERA in 16 games so far. The 2023 sixth-round draft pick began the season with a 1.08 ERA through his first seven Triple-A starts. While he allowed 15 earned runs in five games last month, the top prospect has given up 14 earned runs in total across the rest of his outings this year.

With the Mets currently last in the National League East at 37-53, the team is expected to sell at the trade deadline. New York already traded left-handed pitcher David Peterson to the Chicago Cubs for corner-infield prospect Cole Mathis at the end of June. If the Mets decide to move any other starters, such as two-time All-Star Freddy Peralta, that'd leave a spot in the big league rotation for one of the team's top pitching prospects, like Wenninger.

New York has already called up a few different pitching prospects this year, including left-hander Zach Thornton and right-hander Jonah Tong. As long as Wenninger remains healthy and continues to throw the ball the way he did in his latest outing, it'd make a lot of sense for the Mets to see what the young hurler can do in the majors before the 2026 season ends.