NASCAR Cup Series Preview: Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas
The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs field has been whittled down from 16 drivers to 12. The next stop on the road to the championship is Kansas Speedway for the Hollywood Casino 400.
Hollywood Casino 400
Date: September 29
Track: Kansas Speedway (Kansas City, KS)
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV: USA Network Streaming: NBC Sports App
NASCAR Viewing Guide: Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas
Weekend Schedule
Date
Time
Session
TV
Sat., Sep. 28
1:05 p.m. ET
Practice
NBC Sports App
Sat., Sep. 28
1:45 p.m. ET
Qualifying
NBC Sports App
Sun., Sep. 29
3 p.m. ET
Hollywood Casino 400
USA Network
Returning to The Site of NASCAR's Closest Finish
When the NASCAR Cup Series last visited Kansas Speedway in May, it produced the closest finish in series history. Kyle Larson and Chris Buescher battled to the finish, with Larson taking the victory by one-thousandth of a second.
As fate would have it, Buescher and Larson have won the last two Cup Series races, with Buescher winning in another thriller at Watkins Glen and Larson dominating at Bristol. However, Buescher is not part of the Playoffs, while Larson leads the way in the standings following the conclusion of the first round.
RELATED: By the Numbers: Breaking Down Kyle Larson's Bristol Beatdown
There have been plenty of other thrilling moments at Kansas as well. The 2015 Kansas playoff race saw a late-race battle between Joey Logano and Matt Kenseth end with Kenseth spinning in turn one. and Logano winning. In 2004, Joe Nemechek beat Ricky Rudd to the line by 0.081 in another dramatic finsh.
Jimmie Johnson Makes Seventh Start of 2024 Season
Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will once again be in action this weekend at Kansas Speedway. Johnson, competing on a part-time basis for LEGACY Motor Club, has won three times in NASCAR's highest level at Kansas Speedway.
Johnson will have a new crew chief for the endeavor, with Gene Wachtel atop the pit box for the No. 84 team. Wachtel had been serving as the Performance Director for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, a role he will continue in addition to his crew chief duties.
While Johnson has seven series championships and 83 career victories, he has struggled since returning to NASCAR competition in the "Next Gen" era. His best finish in nine starts with LEGACY Motor Club is 28th, a mark he hopes to improve this Sunday.
The Next Chapter for Justin Haley, Corey LaJoie
It's not uncommon for silly season news to accompany the transition from summer to fall. However, it was a shocking turn of events to learn last week that Justin Haley and Corey LaJoie, for all intents and purposes, been traded by their respective teams.
That "trade" takes effect this weekend at Kansas, giving both teams the chance to evaluate their programs with the new drivers for the final seven races of the 2024 season. It's a unique opportunity for all parties involved, but it may also come with unique challenges as the drivers acclimate to their new surroundings.
LaJoie and Haley are nearly even in the current NASCAR Cup Series points standings, with LaJoie just one marker ahead of Haley for 31st. LaJoie lost three positions in the standings after being involved in an incident at Bristol and finishing 36th, but notched a top-10 finish at Watkins Glen the week prior.