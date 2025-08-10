NASCAR Live Race Updates: Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen
Pre-Race Updates
Go Bowling at The Glen Pre-Race Info
The Go Bowling at The Glen will be televised on USA Network. The race broadcast will begin at 2:00 PM ET.
The Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio broadcast of Sunday's race. For subscribers of the HBO Max streaming service, NASCAR Driver Cam, which streams live in-car camera footage from every car in the field, will be available for today's race.
The overall race purse, which teams will fight for their portion of in Sunday's race, is a total of $9,797,935.
The race distance is 90 laps around the 2.45-mile New York road course, which equates to a 220.5-mile race distance.
The Go Bowling at The Glen will be broken up into three Stages. Stage 1 will end at the conclusion of Lap 20. Stage 2 will end at the conclusion of Lap 40. And the race is scheduled to finish at the end of Lap 90, barring an Overtime finish.
The winner of Stages 1 and 2 will be awarded one Playoff Point, and the overall race winner will be awarded five Playoff Points. The Playoff Points will be added to the reseeded point totals if the drivers make it into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, and will be carried through each round of the Playoffs.
Chris Buescher is the defending winner of this event.
Trackhouse Withdraws Connor Zilisch's Entry Following Broken Collarbone Sustained in Victory Lane Fall
Connor Zilisch was slated to compete in his fourth career NASCAR Cup Series start on Sunday afternoon at Watkins Glen International, but after a scary scene in victory lane following Zilisch's sixth win of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the driver will not compete in the NASCAR Cup Series event.
Zilisch, who was climbing onto the door of his car to celebrate his latest triumph, had his foot slip, which caused him to fall from his race car headfirst onto the ground, where he landed very hard. After the 19-year-old driver was stretchered to the infield care center, he was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, where it was determined he had broken his collarbone.
After the diagnosis was shared, Trackhouse Racing opted to withdraw the No. 87 Red Bull-sponsored NASCAR Cup Series entry that Zilisch had qualified in the 25th from Sunday's race.
Ryan Blaney Surprises Even Himself With Watkins Glen Pole
Ryan Blaney is admittedly not a top-tier road course racer, but the driver prides himself in continuing to attempt to improve his craft on tracks where turning right is as important as turning left. On Saturday afternoon, Blaney was able to parlay all of that hard work into a surprise pole-winning run in qualifying for Sunday's Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International.
Blaney topped Shane van Gisbergen, who has won the three most recent NASCAR Cup Series events on road course layouts, for the pole position. Blaney admitted that the pole surprised even himself.
"Man, what a cool pole. I'm a pretty average road racer, honestly," Blaney said in an interview with TruTV after he secured the pole position. "I work really hard to try to get better at it and try to figure out ways to be better. So, really proud of the whole [No.] 12 group, like you said, the dirty dozen. Fun day, just getting better and hopefully we've got -- gotta find a little bit of race pace tomorrow, I thought. But it's nice to have one-lap speed in it."
Go Bowling at The Glen Starting Lineup
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap time
Diff
1
12
Ryan Blaney
71.960
--
2
88
Shane van Gisbergen
71.993
0.033
3
19
Chase Briscoe
71.997
0.037
4
1
Ross Chastain
72.081
0.121
5
8
Kyle Busch
72.144
0.184
6
71
Michael McDowell
72.180
0.220
7
48
Alex Bowman
72.199
0.239
8
77
Carson Hocevar
72.200
0.240
9
20
Christopher Bell
72.210
0.250
10
24
William Byron
72.215
0.255
