The Bananas will make history this weekend at the Superdome in New Orleans
When the Savannah Bananas play a two-game set this weekend at the Caesar's Superdome, it will make history for the sports landmark. The action will represent the first time a baseball game will be played at New Orleans' classic stadium in 24 years. Tulane and LSU played a college contest in the Superdome in April 2004.
2010 Superdome renovations eliminated the building's ability to convert into a baseball venue, but officials say they've found a way to make these games happen. However, the move still presented a challenge.
"We went to a more football lower bowl situation," Mike Hoss, spokesman for the Caesar's Superdome, stated regarding the building's renovations, and exactly how the assembled baseball field fits within the confines of a bowl stadium. "The configuration, meaning where is home plate, the pitcher's mound, [and] that kind of stuff? [It's] the same as it was when we had baseball."
Will Banana Ball be Different in the Dome?
With the unusual accommodations, one may wonder if this is going to look more like playing pinball than hardball. Hoss insists that the setting will be fine for this particular event at the Superdome, which first opened its doors on August 3, 1975.
"The left field porch is short. You might see some home runs to left. If you hit one to straightaway center, or to right field, you've hit a poke," Hoss said when discussing how the unique configuration could potentially affect gameplay. "This is exhibition baseball, so it works. Would it work for anything else? I don't know. I just don't know logistically if those [dimensions] work [for other forms of baseball]."
Following the journey to NOLA, the Bananas will play next week in San Diego, on March 21 & 22 at Petco Park, the home of Major League Baseball's Padres.