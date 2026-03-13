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The Bananas will make history this weekend at the Superdome in New Orleans

After 22 years, baseball will return to the Caesar's Superdome in the Big Easy, thanks to the Savannah Bananas and Banana Ball

Ryan Boman

More than 60,000 fans filled Doak Campbell Stadium to experience the Savannah Bananas play against the Texas Tailgaters in Banana Ball on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.
More than 60,000 fans filled Doak Campbell Stadium to experience the Savannah Bananas play against the Texas Tailgaters in Banana Ball on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When the Savannah Bananas play a two-game set this weekend at the Caesar's Superdome, it will make history for the sports landmark. The action will represent the first time a baseball game will be played at New Orleans' classic stadium in 24 years. Tulane and LSU played a college contest in the Superdome in April 2004.

2010 Superdome renovations eliminated the building's ability to convert into a baseball venue, but officials say they've found a way to make these games happen. However, the move still presented a challenge.

"We went to a more football lower bowl situation," Mike Hoss, spokesman for the Caesar's Superdome, stated regarding the building's renovations, and exactly how the assembled baseball field fits within the confines of a bowl stadium. "The configuration, meaning where is home plate, the pitcher's mound, [and] that kind of stuff? [It's] the same as it was when we had baseball."

Will Banana Ball be Different in the Dome?

Sugar Bowl at the Superdome | New Year's Day 2026
Ole Miss players run onto the field before the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. Ole Miss defeated Georgia 39-34. / Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the unusual accommodations, one may wonder if this is going to look more like playing pinball than hardball. Hoss insists that the setting will be fine for this particular event at the Superdome, which first opened its doors on August 3, 1975.

"The left field porch is short. You might see some home runs to left. If you hit one to straightaway center, or to right field, you've hit a poke," Hoss said when discussing how the unique configuration could potentially affect gameplay. "This is exhibition baseball, so it works. Would it work for anything else? I don't know. I just don't know logistically if those [dimensions] work [for other forms of baseball]."

Following the journey to NOLA, the Bananas will play next week in San Diego, on March 21 & 22 at Petco Park, the home of Major League Baseball's Padres.

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Ryan Boman
RYAN BOMAN

Ryan K Boman is a freelance writer and the author of the 2023 book, Pop Music & Peanut Butter: A Collection of Essays Looking at Life with Love & Laughter. His previous work has appeared at MSN, Heavy, the Miami Herald, Screen Rant, FanSided, and Yardbarker.

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