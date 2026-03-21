Harlem Globetrotters President discusses comparisons to the Savannah Bananas
This weekend, the world-famous Savannah Bananas will continue there magical mystery tour in 2026 by playing both Saturday and Sunday at Petco Park in San Diego, California. their brand of baseball, known as a Banana Ball, features multiple teams who bring a smile to America's Pastime. With a mix of music, comedy, and crowd participation, they take a little bit softer approach to hardball.
Formed in 2023, Banana Ball has quickly established itself as a unique blend of sport and spectacle. Their rare combination of entertainment and audience participation has made them one of the hottest tickets in any town they travel to. However, much like the famed Harlem Globetrotters approach the game of basketball, the teams in Banana Ball mix showmanship with sports.
Though the Globetrotters were the first to blend athletic competition with theatrical performance, team president Keith Dawkins acknowledged that the field has certainly changed in the 100 years that his club has been in existence. In a recent discussion with the USA Mirror, he talked about Savannah's success and how the two teams present their respective audiences with an entertaining option to more mainstream leagues.
“There's exciting content, and there are things happening all the time,” Keith Dawkins recently stated. “So how do you break through that, and really create something that's really innovative and exciting and that feels groundbreaking? I could argue it was much easier a hundred years ago to wow people than it is today … but I think it's [a challenge] that we're up for.”
Comparing the Bananas with the Globetrotters
While the comparisons to the Savannah Bananas were made immediately by fans and media, over the years, both franchises have somewhat downplayed that parallel. They have expressed a mutual respect for one another, but they've also been quick to point out the differences in their games and how they are presented to the audience.
“Listen, anytime someone calls you the Globetrotters of anything, it's a compliment. Because essentially you're complimenting … our impact and our staying power,” Dawkins said. “But there's a cultural significance and a cultural relevance that the Globetrotters have that really separates us.”
Having stated that opinion, Dawkins also says he respects what the Bananas are currently accomplishing, pointing out how astute their business model has become in the era of sports and entertainment. And while they may be different, they still deliver their fans a traditional game, but with a twist.
“I think they're doing their own thing and we do our thing,” he said. “There are a lot of brands, athletes, stars, entertainers, influencers, and others who continue to evolve and iterate on this sports entertainment … idea. And they are all significant. They're all doing meaningful work, and they all sit in their own lanes.