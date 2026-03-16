NFL Great Drew Brees appears for the Bananas in a baseball bash at the Superdome
To say that the City of New Orleans fully embraced Banana Ball this weekend would be a massive understatement. The Savannah Bananas brought their brand of barnstorming baseball to the Big Easy, where over 60,000 fans packed the Louisiana Superdome over two straight nights to see sports' greatest spectacle.
The Bananas didn't disappoint, and they had a couple of gridiron heroes waiting in the wings to help the Home of Mardi Gras top off the special weekend. Current New Orleans Saints starting quarterback Tyler Shough and legendary franchise passer Drew Brees both joined in on the festivities, much to the enjoyment of the local fans.
Drew led the Bananas in his famed pregame chant that began during the Saints' Super Bowl-winning season in 2009. Later, the former high school baseball player, who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer, grounded out in his only at-bat on Sunday.
Saints and Savannah star at the Superdome
Both Saints stars, who have played on huge stages and in front of massive crowds, seemed almost in awe at the event. The Superdome surroundings, which many believed would be difficult to convert from a football field to a baseball diamond, ended up providing an amazing atmosphere.
"It's pretty electric," Brees stated about his experience. "Amazing to see the Superdome [like this]. There’s been a lot of great moments in here, but I never thought I’d see the Superdome as a baseball field, and the legendary Savannah Bananas coming here. But to be here and see it, and to actually get to be a part of it? Man, it was legendary."
His younger counterpart shared the same sentiment.
"Words don't describe it -- this is like Saints playoffs right here," Shough said in an interview at the sold-out event. "This is where we've got to get to; this is an unbelievable atmosphere."