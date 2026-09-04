A New Tennis Footwear Brand Launches at the US Open

Alongside existing titans like Nike and Adidas, a new footwear contender can be found on display at the US Open this year. Vie Artlétique, positioned at the intersection between function and fashion, is shipping to customers this week as their shoes enter the courts of the year’s final Grand Slam.

The shoe has already made it into the kit of Canadian Leylah Fernandez, and other stars like Ethan Quinn have said they’re testing it out. Fans and players alike are eager to get a look at this new tennis-focused option, making for a closely watched US Open debut.

Vie Artlétique’s Journey

Vie Artlétique began in early 2025, when a group of top players, coaches, and insiders commissioned the GR Shoe Company to co-create a high-performance shoe that’s designed for tennis. This shoe is making its debut this week under the Vie Artlétique brand name, with initial preorders headed to customers alongside its on-court introduction.

The GR Shoe Company’s past projects include designing for Jaylen Brown’s 741 Performance brand, and their staff includes some of the minds behind the greatest sports footwear of all time. Vie Artlétique's first design for tennis is the Miseda, an understated hardcourt shoe made from premium materials that seeks to address the most common problems that tennis players face during play.

The growing brand has hit the ground running to get their product in front of players and fans alike. The design team has focused on players without an established footwear brand deal, providing custom-tailored designs and unique colorways to build loyalty and visibility. Vie Artlétique wants to prove their shoe works on the court first.

Specs and Advantages

The Miseda is made from lightweight TPE, durable rubber, and water-based suede to avoid bulk while retaining durability. Highlights of its design include an expert-designed footbed, special DuraTRXN toe protection, and a supercritical foam midsole that’s up to 30% lighter than traditional EVA.

It’s also extremely durable; the Miseda is measured at over ten times the abrasion resistance of a typical running shoe. Designers were guided by the goal of eliminating the pain points of traditional competitors, building the shoe’s form to account for side-to-side sliding, rather than only working to withstand wear and tear.

Appearances and Appraisals

Along with technical capability, Vie Artlétique is also rooted in good looks and fashionable design. The shoe’s designers believe that performance doesn’t have to come at the cost of appearances, instead seeking to balance form and function in the Miseda. The shoe’s technical side is well-hidden in its visual presentation, and ships in a variety of deep, modern colorways.

The Miseda is designed for a free transition between the court and the coffee shop, aiming for comfort and support across active and lifestyle settings. It’s currently priced at $180, which is solidly within the mid-level range for the top-line tennis shoe. The Miseda is currently available in white, blue, and purple, with two additional colorways available for the limited edition Miseda SLAM.

Leylah Fernandez will take the court wearing Vie Artlétique on Wednesday against Mananchaya Sawangkaew in her first-round match at the US Open.