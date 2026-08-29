Every Nike US Open Kit Revealed So Far

With the US Open singles draw fast approaching, tennis’s biggest brands have begun to show off some of the kits that players will be wearing during their matchups. Nike has been leading the charge with sets of distinctive, high-performance sportswear that have the tennis world buzzing. Below is a detailed look at every kit the label has revealed so far.

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz took the court on August 25th wearing a ventilated mesh top and shorts from the NikeCourt Slam collection. The Knicks-inspired kit is a flashy purple and orange with white accents, and is made with moisture-wicking fabric to help keep athletes dry during play.

The top is also reversible, with a darker color scheme for nighttime matches. The look can be complemented with a button-up tennis top, available in both color schemes, along with Nike Vapor 12 PRM hard court shoes in a white/purple/orange colorway.

Naomi Osaka

Ventilated material and breathable mesh are heavily featured in US Open kits this year, and Osaka’s kit is a prime example. This trend emerges alongside a series of heat-related illnesses among top players as tennis works to adapt to rising temperatures.

Osaka’s kit, spotted online earlier this year, is led by a distinctive set of white mesh long sleeves underneath a glossy black tank top and skirt. The Nike GP Challenge 1.5 “Naomi Osaka” edition shoe completes the ensemble, creating a striking light/dark contrast and strong variety of textures.

Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka pairs sheer dress with more than 127 carats of jewelry at the US Open https://t.co/pAHTKA2Ltc pic.twitter.com/kXOtOjHfDJ — New York Post (@nypost) August 26, 2026

Continuing Nike’s theme of basketball-inspired kits, Aryna Sabalenka showed off an orange set under a unique black mesh dress. Sabalenka completed the look with a pair of rose Nike Vapor 12 PRM hard court shoes alongside Novak Djokovic in the Mixed Doubles tournament.

Fans expressed some conflicting thoughts about the look after its debut on August 25th. The basketball inspirations are apparent, but the kit’s adventurous nature left some spectators wanting more.

Jannik Sinner

Despite Sinner’s unfortunate withdrawal from the US Open, his kit was revealed earlier this year alongside Alcaraz’s basketball-inspired look. Sinner would have sported a maroon-trimmed eggshell polo and red shorts, along with an understated white visor and sweatbands.

Sinner’s kit stands apart from the rest of the Nike slate as a warmer, more retro-inspired option. An all-red version of the outfit has also been showcased, which would have served as Sinner’s kit during night session games.

Serena Williams

Carlos Alcaraz and Serena Williams win their doubles debut 🔥



📸 Getty pic.twitter.com/UA93HNU6mR — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) August 25, 2026

Williams’s return to the US Open after a four-year hiatus generated lots of excitement among fans, and her first appearance at the Mixed Doubles tournament saw her dressed for the occasion. The tennis legend played alongside Carlos Alcaraz in a minimalist purple top and black dress, also inspired by the New York Knicks.

Williams is also playing in the Women’s Doubles tournament alongside her sister Venus after the pair received a wildcard for the tournament. Fans can likely look forward to seeing a new Nike look when the women’s doubles draw starts on September 3rd.

Alexandra Eala

✨ Se reveló uno de los outfits de Nike para el US Open 2026



📸 Alex Eala 🇵🇭 ya luce el vestido que utilizará en New York. pic.twitter.com/c8IbP047no — Cancha Central 🎾 (@_canchacentral) August 7, 2026

Rising phenom Alex Eala has been a powerful presence on the court this year, which is perfectly reflected by her US Open kit. Eala will play this year in a lightweight blue SlamCourt dress with bold black-and-white accents and mesh backing.

Eala’s kit reveal was accompanied by the release of a sleek black cotton shirt with floral detailing in gray. The shirt sold out within a day, proving Eala’s star power shows no signs of stopping ahead of the tournament.

Fans will be watching for more reveals when the US Open singles draw begins on August 30th.