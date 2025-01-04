Elina Svitolina Symbolizes Ukraine's Strength & Beauty in New Role
Luxury lab-grown diamond maker SOLO for Diamonds has announced international tennis star Elina Svitolina as the brand's first ever ambassador. Svitolina's dedication to representing Ukraine on the world stage, combined with her passion for positive change, makes her an ideal ambassador for SOLO for Diamonds.
The campaign celebrates Svitolina's elegance and strength, perfectly matching the conscious luxury of SOLO for Diamonds. Red, the campaign's main color, symbolizes passion and vitality, emphasizing the bold nature of the collection and Svitolina's captivating beauty and strong personality.
The WTA star's passion for representing her country on a global stage resonates with SOLO for Diamond's mission to highlight Ukraine as a pillar of ethical luxury in the world. She is a powerful symbol of what SOLO for Diamonds stands for – beauty with purpose.
Svitolina's involvement was not just about wearing jewelry, it was about advocating for a better, more conscious form of luxury. She was intrigued by the concept of lab-grown diamonds, their ethical advantages, and the role they could play in transforming the jewelry industry.
These sentiments are synergistic with SOLO for Diamond's as they strive to redefine luxury through ethical and innovative practices. Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI spoke with Svitolina about the new partnership, ongoing war in her homeland, and sport she has excelled in for so many years.
What made you want to partner with SOLO for Diamonds?
I had heard about a brand that grows diamonds in Ukraine and makes jewelry with them before. This was something special for me, as I saw innovation and a conscious approach. So, when SOLO for Diamonds approached me, I realized this is a perfect match and I felt a connection to their philosophy.
Their focus on sustainability, ethical practices, and showcasing Ukrainian excellence resonated deeply with me. As someone who represents Ukraine on a global stage, I take pride in supporting brands that highlight our country's innovation and craftsmanship.
One of the aspects that truly impressed me was their focus on Ukrainian lab-grown diamonds. These Ukrainian lab-grown diamonds represent a modern and ethical approach to luxury – something that feels incredibly relevant and forward-thinking.
The idea of redefining luxury to align with conscious choices and sustainability aligns perfectly with my personal beliefs. Partnering with SOLO for Diamonds gives me the opportunity to advocate for an industry that respects both people and the planet while celebrating beauty and individuality.
What makes this partnership so special is the shared commitment to representing Ukraine. For both SOLO for Diamonds and me, it's about more than just being Ukrainian – it's about showcasing the innovation, resilience, and beauty that define our country.
Together, we aim to inspire others to see the possibilities of conscious choices and celebrate a deeper connection to luxury and heritage. Partnering with them felt natural, as their values align with my own commitment to making positive, meaningful choices both on and off the court.
Red is the campaign's main color. How was that color decided?
Red is a color that speaks to me on a very personal level – it's bold, passionate, and full of energy, much like my approach to life and my career. When we discussed the campaign with SOLO for Diamonds, red felt like the perfect choice to reflect the strength, resilience, and vitality that both the brand and I strive to embody.
It also highlights the collection's bold designs and the powerful story behind SOLO for Diamonds ukrainian lab-grown diamonds. For me, red symbolizes confidence and sophistication, and I love how this campaign brings those qualities to life in such a striking and elegant way.
Do you have any specific favorite pieces from the collection?
It's hard to choose a favorite because every piece in the collection is so exquisite, elegant, and unique. The very essence of SOLO for Diamonds is about creating modern, minimalist jewelry that resonates deeply with my personal style.
But if I had to pick, I'd say the standout for me is the bold lab-grown diamond bracelet I wore during the campaign shoot. Its striking design left a lasting impression on me. It perfectly embodies elegance and sophistication that are at the heart of the brand.
What I love most is how the collection blends timeless design with a contemporary vision. Each piece feels versatile – be it a bold ring, a subtle pendant, or an elegant bracelet, each one embodies a sense of conscious beauty that makes it truly special.
Do you plan to spoil Gael [Monfils] with some jewelry this holiday season?
I love Christmas and everything about the preparations – it's such a magical time. I really enjoy going shopping, not just for Gael, but for other family members as well.
Jewelry has always been high on my list when I'm looking for gifts because it's so meaningful to give someone something special. I personally love receiving jewelry gifts, too, so I know how much joy it can bring. Choosing the right piece feels like a sign of love, and it's always exciting to pick something that carries a special meaning for the person you care about.
SOLO for Diamonds appreciates your dedication to representing Ukraine on the world stage. Do you have a message for the world as the war continues?
My message is to remind everyone that the war is still ongoing. There are still people in need—children, families, and so many others who require support.
There are many directions that we could help. I believe everyone can make a difference by choosing a path of support that is close to their heart and try to do everything possible from everyone's side to give support. Every little bit helps, and there's no such thing as a small donation.
Every contribution is a step forward toward victory, toward helping, and toward building a better future for our children. Ukrainian people fight every single day with incredible spirit and determination, and we hope to inspire the world to do the same – to continue supporting us, supporting and standing with us. I hope this inspires the world to keep moving forward, to fight for what is right, and to carry the strength and resilience that we, as Ukrainians, hold so deeply.
What are your goals for the 2025 WTA season?
My goals for 2025 are to prioritize my health. I've had some struggles a little bit over the past couple of years, but even so, I managed to finish two seasons in a row in the top 30. But I always want to aim for even higher.
Returning to the top 10 is a big goal for me, and I'm doing everything I can to prepare my body and mind for the challenges ahead. I try to do my very best to prepare my body for this and then to be ready for some chances to get back to the top.
What is your favorite tournament on tour?
I wouldn't say that I have one favorite tournament; I have three. The first would be Roland-Garros. Paris has always been very close to my heart – I met Gael there, and I won my junior Roland-Garros there.
I have so many great memories. I remember when I was little, watching the matches and finals on TV and always dreaming of being there. Paris truly has my heart. The second is Rome. I have so many wonderful memories from there – I love the food, the people, and the energy they bring to the court.
And the third would be Wimbledon. Of course, the tradition is incredible, and London is such a great city. I've lived there for a few years, so coming back always brings a lot of memories. I've played two semifinals there, and the connection I feel with the tournament, combined with all its traditions, makes it extremely special.
I also love playing in New York at the US Open. There is an amazing energy from the people, and the engagement from the fans is electric – it gives you that extra push to get through tough moments and perform at your best. The vibe in New York is unmatched; there's truly nothing else like it anywhere in the world.
Last question: if you could wave a magic wand and change one thing about tennis, what would you change?
I would say that I'd change the scoring system because our sets are quite long – sometimes, one set can take up to an hour and a half. I feel like it's for entertainment purposes. But physically for us as players, it would be great if matches were shorter.
Maybe we could even play two matches in the same day, which would make tournaments shorter, not lasting one or two weeks as they do now. That way, we'd spend less time away from our families and loved ones. So, yeah, the scoring system is probably the one thing I would change.