Coco Gauff Previews Patriotic New Balance Tennis Shoes
The new WTA and ATP seasons kick off in three days at the 2025 United Cup. The unique international men's and women's tournament gives players a chance to represent their countries while gaining rankings points.
It also gives sportswear brands a chance to capitalize on athletes and fans flush with gift cards from the holidays. Earlier today, World No.3 Coco Gauff shared pictures of the tennis shoes she plans to wear in the United Cup.
Gauff debuted her second signature New Balance tennis shoe last season. On Christmas Eve, she unveiled two patriotic colorways of the New Balance Coco CG2.
First, Gauff held up a never-before-seen white, red, and blue colorway. She wrote, "Consistently the hardest shoes on tour #CG2 @newbalance tennis." She added, "CG1's are my babies, but CG2 is just so elevated."
Gauff is not wrong about the progress made from her first to second signature tennis shoe. Both models were hits among athletes and fans, but the Coco CG2 is a step ahead in style and performance.
Online shoppers can choose from multiple general release colorways of the Coco CG2 on the New Balance website.
Gauff showed off a second colorway on her Instagram story. This version of the shoe sported a mismatched design, a blue left shoe, and a red right shoe.
The picture of the backs of the shoes shows the patriotic detailing applied by the American brand. The word "USA" appears on the heels just below the stars that perfectly complement each colorway.
The patriotic colorways are perfect for the American tennis star. Gauff was a flagbearer in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris and is the face of tennis in the United States.
The United Cup runs from December 27, 2024, to January 5, 2025. The hard-court tournaments are played at two venues in the Australian cities of Perth and Sydney.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.