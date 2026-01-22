Jessica Pegula Opens Up on Her Blueair Partnership

The Australian Open has kicked off, and world No. 6 Jessica Pegula has started the tournament with an emphatic 6-2, 6-1 win over Anastasia Zakharova. The American is keen to start the year off with a bang at the first slam of the year. Pegula's impressive on-court performance is preceded by hard work and dedication off the court, which includes recovery.

Pegula has partnered with Blueair, a global leader in air health, to highlight the importance of clean, refined air. Blueair makes several air purifying devices that capture polluted air, filter it, and distribute it back into the environment. For a professional athlete who travels constantly as Jessica Pegula does, it's an effective way to ensure a healthier environment.

“You can’t control the conditions of a match — the crowd, the weather, how your opponent plays, but you can control how you rest and recover. Sleep is where I reset, and that’s why I’m excited for this partnership with Blueair to control what I can,” Pegula said.

Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI spoke with Pegula about her partnership with Blueair and the benefits of optimizing recovery.

Jessica Pegula for Blueair. | Blueair

How did this partnership between Blueair come to be?

I’m on the road almost all year, so controlling my sleep and recovery environment is really important to me. I had already been using Blueair in hotels and at home because it actually made a difference in how I slept and recovered, so partnering with them felt really natural.



What about air quality is important to tennis players, professional athletes, or those hoping to optimize their physical performance?

Air quality is one of those things you don’t always think about, but it affects everything - from how well you sleep to how you feel when you step on court. Clean air helps you sleep deeper, recover better, and feel more refreshed, and that matters whether you’re a pro athlete or just someone who wants to feel their best.

What does this partnership hope to accomplish/convey to Jessica Pegula fans and tennis fans worldwide?

I want people to realize that taking care of your sleep environment is part of taking care of your body. For me, performance starts with what I do off the court, and that includes sleep, recovery, and consistency.

Jessica Pegula for Blueair. | Blueair

What particular products/air filters does Pegula use in her own life?

I use a few different Blueair products depending on where I am. I love the 2-in-1 Pro because it purifies and humidifies, which is huge in dry climates. I have the Blue Signature at home, and I keep the Mini Restful on my nightstand because the sunrise alarm and soft light really help with my sleep. Everything is quiet, easy to use, and actually fits into my space.

What benefits does Blueair provide to someone who travels and competes constantly?

When you’re traveling all the time, consistency is everything. Blueair helps me recreate the same sleep environment wherever I am, which makes it easier to wind down, sleep well, and recover. That’s huge during long tournament stretches when your body really needs it.



Jessica Pegula for Blueair . | Blueair

