Novak Djokovic Reacts to Carlos Alcaraz Copying His Serve

On Monday night, Novak Djokovic kicked off his 2026 Australian Open campaign with a straight-sets win over Pedro Martínez: 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. While Djokovic would have to advance all the way to the final to face Carlos Alcaraz, it did not stop a reporter from asking about a viral sensation among tennis fans.

The media in Melbourne asked Djokovic for his reaction and thoughts on Alcaraz seemingly copying his serving motion. Djokovic revealed a hilarious story that went down behind the scenes.

"As soon as I saw it, I sent him a message. I said, 'We have to speak about the copyrights,'" Djokovic joked. "Then, when I saw him here, I told him we have to talk about percentage of his winnings. Every ace I expect, you know, a tribute to me. Every ace that he makes here. Let's see if he's going to stick to the agreement."

If there is anyone's serve to copy, it would be Djokovic. Even at 38 years old, he still has one of the best serves in the sport. During his first-round win, Djokovic landed 77% of his first serves. He won points on 93% and 85% of his first and second serves, respectively. Best of all, Djokovic tallied 14 aces and zero double faults.

Of course, it is not Djokovic's skill or technique that poses the biggest challenge to his quest for a 25th career Grand Slam title. It is his body. The lengthy five-set matches and large draws have worn Djokovic down over the past two years, especially in 2025. If Djokovic can stay healthy (and upset Jannik Sinner), then a final against Alcaraz could pit the teacher versus the student.

Djokovic will face Francesco Maestrelli in the second round on Tuesday. The 2026 Australian Open runs through January 31 for the women and February 1 for the men.

