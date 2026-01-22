Naomi Osaka Apologizes After Disrespecting Sorana Cirstea

On Thursday night, Naomi Osaka defeated Sorana Cirstea in three sets during their second round match at the Australian Open: 6-3, 4-6, 6-2. However, the battle was far from over after the match.

After an icy handshake at the net after the match, Osaka and Cirstea exchanged words as they walked towards the umpire's chair. Osaka took jabs at Cirstea during her on-court interview before eventually apologizing for her remarks during her post-match press conference.

It's not very clear who says "C'mon" between serves, but if it's Osaka then Sorana is right, that's very poor sportsmanship from Osaka. pic.twitter.com/l5KIJc0GFZ — Lorena Popa 🕵️‍♀️🎾 (@popalorena) January 22, 2026

So what happened between the two players to cause such a dust-up? While it is difficult to know everything that transpired on the court, it was clear that Cirstea took exception to Osaka shouting "Come on" between Cirstea's first and second serves during the match.

Fans and media agree it was bad form on Osaka's part, with the television commentators even commenting on it during the broadcast. Check out the frosty handshake followed by the heated exchange in the social media video below.

Naomi Osaka and Sorana Cirstea had some words at the net after their match at the Australian Open.



👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/pB1qyNoUAR — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 22, 2026

When asked about the exchange during her on-court interview, Osaka said, "Apparently, a lot of 'come ons' that she was angry about, but whatever. I mean, I tried to play well, I think I hit a lot of unforced errors, but I tried my best. She's a great player, I think this was her last Australian Open, so… Okay, sorry she was mad about it."

When asked about her yelling during the match, Osaka tried to imitate what happened during the match, but stopped midway as she was clearly upset and holding back tears.

Sorana Cirstea wasn't a fan of Naomi Osaka hyping herself up 😳 pic.twitter.com/XPSsNLNQPn — TNT Sports (@tntsports) January 22, 2026

After having some time to cool off, Osaka offered an apology during her post-match press conference. "If I'm being honest, I've never been involved in something like this before. I don't know if we're supposed to leave it on the court and be like 'Hey, how you doing?' I'm a little confused, but I get that emotions were very high for her, and I also want to apologize.

I think the first couple things I said on the court were disrespectful. I don't like disrespecting people. That's not what I do. If she wants to talk about it, then yeah. When I'm pumping myself up, in my head, I'm not like 'Okay, and now I'm gonna distract the other person.' It's purely for me."

Naomi Osaka apologizes for what she said in her on-court interview after the handshake with Sorana Cirstea, ‘I think the first couple things I said on the court were disrespectful. I don’t like disrespecting people. That’s not what I do’



Naomi: “If I’m being honest, I’ve never… pic.twitter.com/NhYVfPKLI9 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 22, 2026

Osaka confirmed that she had not seen or spoken to her opponent since the match and clarified, "I haven't seen her. I meant on my on-court interview, which I thought I could've done a lot better."

Cirstea, 35, announced last month that she would retire at the end of the 2026 season after 20 years on the WTA Tour. Osaka will face Maddison Inglis in the third round tomorrow.

The 2026 Australian Open runs through January 31 for the women and February 1 for the men. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis style news from the court and beyond.

More Tennis News

It's time for Emma Raducanu to shake up her coaching staff after the Australian Open.

Coco Gauff admitted to feeling fatigued when discussing President Donald Trump.

Naomi Osaka makes waves in jellyfish Nike kit.

Novak Djokovic joked about Carlos Alcaraz copying his serve motion.

Coco Gauff has begun "erasing" problems from her mind, and it transformed her game.