Coco Gauff Speaks on Donald Trump and America at Australian Open

On Wednesday, the third-seeded Coco Gauff defeated Olga Danilovic in straight sets during their second round match at the 2026 Australian Open: 6-2, 6-2. However, as the face of American tennis, Gauff's on-court performance is only part of her role on the international stage.

Following the tidy 1-hour and 17-minute match, the first question from a reporter in Melbourne was about President Donald Trump and the state of the United States of America.

"This is a bit of a heavier question to start, but you're usually pretty outspoken about political issues, and I'm curious how you feel about the state of the US one year into the second Trump administration?" asked the reporter.

"I feel a bit fatigued talking about it"

"I mean, I think I've already stated my opinions in the past on how I feel about it," Gauff started. "Yeah, I mean, I hope forward that we can have a lot more peace in our country and more kindness when the way we speak to each other about different topics and things like that. But yeah, obviously, I've been pretty vocal about how I felt, and yeah, I don't feel at this point. I feel a bit fatigued talking about it just because of the fact that it is hard."

Gauff continued, "Also, I think being a black woman in this country and having to experience things even online and seeing your marginalized communities being affected, and knowing that I can only really donate and speak out, and I try my best to do that."

"But yeah, I just hope that as time continues that we can reach a state where we're not currently in, and we keep moving forward. I posted that video of Martin Luther King yesterday, and that was kind of saying that we must keep moving forward even though things may not be as calm as I would like it to be right now," concluded Gauff.

Gauff's Philanthropy

Despite being just 21 years old, Gauff is considered a leading voice among American tennis players on social and political issues. Before and after becoming a two-time Grand Slam champion, Gauff has advocated for marginalized communities. As she alluded to in her press conference, she often backs her rhetoric with donations.

The next question in Gauff's press conference was about her recent $150,000 donation to the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), following her $100,000 donation to the organization in 2025.

The reporter asked, "On the topic of maybe making the world a better place, the UNCF reported that you made a pretty sizeable donation to HBCUs. If you could speak about the importance of that cause and what it means to you?"

Gauff's HBCU Support

"Yeah, it's super important to me," explained Gauff. "I think if I didn't play tennis, I would have loved to attend an HBCU. I have families members on both sides, both my grandmothers went to HBCUs, uncle and aunt went to HBCU, and growing up just attending, going to HBCU Classic games, and things like that."

She continued, "Yeah, for me, it was just important to support that cause, especially in tennis. I feel like HBCU tennis, a lot of times, doesn't get the funding that they need. So for me, I would just always try to uplift, like I said in the previous question, marginalized communities and, you know, put things, support where I can."

Gauff concluded, "Yeah, I hope it goes to students who really need it, and -- well, it will go to students who need it. Yeah, I'm happy that I was able to do this for the second year in a row. My hope is that this scholarship gives more young Black players the confidence to chase their dreams, knowing they have a strong community behind them and a bright future ahead."

Gauff's Next Match

The donations are part of the Coco Gauff Scholarship Program, which has already awarded scholarships to 10 eligible HBCU students.

Gauff will next face compatriot Hailey Baptiste in the third round. Gauff is 1-0 against Baptiste, with their only match taking place at the 2023 DC Open in the United States.

