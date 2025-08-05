Michael Zheng is Making the Leap in New Era of American Men's Tennis
When watching Michael Zheng, the Columbia University tennis starlet and reigning NCAA singles champion, you could be forgiven for thinking it all comes naturally. His skinny 6’2” frame is around what many regard as the ideal height. His game is well-rounded and refined. Uncomplicated would be an unfair term, but balanced would likely be an accurate assessment.
His Columbia coach, Howard Endelman, makes a stylistic comparison with the current crop of Spanish players, who are raised on bouncy red clay surfaces that encourage a strong game from the back of the court.
But Zheng grew up in New Jersey and represents another promising prospect at a time when American men’s tennis is undergoing a revival, ahead of the upcoming U.S Open. His control of tempo is a stand-out trait.
In his 2024 NCAA final victory against Michigan State’s Ozan Baris, he enticed the error countless times. Not that he can’t hit aggressive winners. But the groundstrokes from the baseline are executed with eye-catching regularity to grind opponents down.
In our discussion, he spoke about the process behind finding their weakness. It’s methodical, more than all guns blazing. Indeed, there are shades of the effortless veneer that Roger Federer mastered. Carefully crafted points that allow opponents to run themselves ragged before landing the killer blow.
While Michael stops short of deploying the famed single-handed backhand of Federer, the sublime Swiss legend who amassed 20 Grand Slam singles title, the Columbia youngster incorporates other elements of Federer’s game.
“He [Federer] just looks so effortless, the attacking game style. It’s just fun to watch,” Zheng said. “I try and get the serve and forehand like him and then try play some all-court tennis.”
Twenty-two years have passed since an American male tennis player last won a Grand Slam singles title. The drought has attained a perplexing status, as U.S. talent elsewhere found fertile ground.
The Bryan brothers dominated men’s doubles, and the Williams sisters catapulted to prominence. Meanwhile, the male Big Three took control, drying up opportunities for others and trapping U.S. hopefuls in an arid desert of unfulfilled aspiration.
However, the narrative is no longer driven by confusion and dismay, as a coterie of exciting homegrown talents – namely Taylor Fritz (World No. 4), Ben Shelton (No. 7), Francis Tiafoe (No. 12), and Tommy Paul (No. 15) – illuminate the national landscape. Seven American names currently feature in the top 50 of the official ATP world rankings.
While the new generation is far from finished, the next batch of potential stars is looking to ride this wave of rejuvenated enthusiasm.
Bolting from this emerging cohort will require seizing key opportunities. Michael can count himself unfortunate that he’s preparing for his 3rd successive entry into the U.S. Open qualifying draw and not skipping ahead this time around.
Previous NCAA champions entered the main draw as a wildcard before the rules were altered last year. Another chance to bypass qualifying came through the American Collegiate Wildcard Playoff, but he was defeated in the final back in June.
“There’s nothing I can do about it, so you kind of just accept it and move on,” said Zheng.
Looking back on his NCAA title, Endelman said, “For Michael and his entire family, that was a culmination of hard work, sacrifice, and dedication.” Endelman is also Director of Tennis Operations at Columbia, in addition to his head coach role. He’s known Michael since the recruiting process out of high school.
Shelton - the current Australian Open semi-finalist - won the same competition in 2022, a springboard for his fledgling career. Michael’s victory meant he became the first Ivy League champion since 1922, adding this accolade to a Wimbledon Boys’ Singles runner-up finish. He’s also spearheaded impressive performances from the Columbia Lions roster, who have achieved consecutive quarter-final finishes at the last two Division I team national championships.
“It gives you that confidence, playing in a team and for something bigger than yourself,” Zheng added.
As the resumé flourishes, talk about potential is bound to follow. Michael’s parents – Joe and Mei – grew up in China, meeting as middle school classmates. After moving to the U.S. in 1998, they settled in Montville, New Jersey, working as IT professionals.
His father pushed him to play multiple sports, but tennis quickly appeared a natural fit. After Michael, aged 10 at the time, enrolled in an elite program at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (the site of the U.S. Open), the sport was officially the chosen one.
Joe said, “There’s no reason you can’t be successful here.”
The senior male Zheng, while still at university in China, remembers reading about 17-year-old Michael Chang’s win at the French Open back in the late 1980s. Chang is another New Jersey product, and also the son of East Asian migrants to the U.S.
Drawing parallels from him to Michael, although embryonic, is hard to resist. It’s made even harder by Joe naming “Michael” in a nod to Chang himself (and Jordan). The dangling carrot of destiny is never far away.
As Michael approaches the last year of his studies and a new chapter beckons, there is confidence in the foundations he has laid.
The Cheryl and Philip Milstein Family Tennis Center is tucked away within a peaceful neighborhood at the upper tip of Manhattan. When arriving at the Baker Athletics Complex – Columbia’s sporting hub – follow the outside perimeter until it opens to reveal the mouth of the Harlem River releasing into the Hudson.
The archetypal tennis bubble facility, with pristine and shiny interior, sits on the waterfront. About twenty paces inside, a wall of glass panels partitions you and the courts.
Zheng came to Columbia in 2022, now majoring in Psychology. While Shelton pursued college online following his NCAA title, Zheng is committed to finishing his studies in-person.
“School is a huge part of why I chose Columbia,” Zheng said.
Recalling the assurances the family sought from Columbia, his father added, “Always school first. Do not treat athletes differently like a sports powerhouse school. Before we come, we know you have to do well academically.”
The merits of the college route are hotly debated. The experience acts as a bridge to the professional world, but many youngsters jump in the deep end immediately. However, the college pipeline appears increasingly popular – even among non-Americans.
Cameron Norrie, the British former Wimbledon semi-finalist, left the UK to enroll at Texas Christian University in 2014. Another British talent, Jacob Fearnley, recently shot up the world rankings after studying at the same institution.
Prodigies in Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner may have started dominating, but studies indicate the average age of the top 100 ATP-ranked players is trending upwards. With seemingly less urgency to turn pro, the opportunity to evolve through college – on and off the court – has become more appealing.
Endelman said, “Since he’s [Michael’s] been at Columbia, his development as a person has been as much, if not even more, than as a tennis player.”
Michael divides his time between the Upper West Side campus and the tennis center. Training six days a week, alongside some of his closest friends, is standard practice (he generally gets Sunday off).
“You’ve seen more and more when people go pro from college, they have such a rapid rise,” Michael observed.
Coaches must innovate to prevent regular sessions from turning stale. One four-hour-long April practice saw Endelman simulate raucous crowd noise over the speakers, putting Michael and his teammates into the hostile conditions professionals can face. Like any young athlete, Michael has sought to replicate these top-tier players.
Joe recalled one moment in Michael’s youth, saying, “I always wanted him to play like Roger Federer. One day, the coaches said he would play more like Andy Murray. I went, no, no! I want him to play like Federer.”
“Like many exceptional athletes, they make it look easy and like something they were born with,” said Adrian Contreras, who coached Michael for several years in New Jersey before college.
Nevertheless, the appearance of effortlessness belies the sacrifice. Michael’s parents estimate they have spent around $500,000 on his tennis development. The costs of youth tennis are currently in the spotlight, after the NCAA faced legal action from tennis players over prize money restrictions.
Securing a place on the coveted USTA National Tennis Center program as a child was undeniably a lifeline, but realizing the benefits was anything but a sure thing. As a New Jersey resident, he lived over two hours away on public transportation.
“It’s a good opportunity to have but how can we make it happen? We didn’t have the time or money,” Joe recalled.
The first leg of the journey got Michael to Port Authority. Then, to traverse New York City and get over to Queens, there were two more subway trains, and occasionally even a bus. Quite the commute for someone just entering middle school.
Yet, there were minimal complaints. If any at all.
“He never says no. No matter how hard it is. He always just does what he is asked to do,” Joe said. Converting his talent into success required buying into the process. In scarcely even questioning that process, he went the extra mile.
This is the common depiction of Michael. Someone who refuses to make a fuss and proceeds unperturbed by setbacks.
“He’s got the ability to move on from losses. He has this ultra superpower. It’s like no match is too important,” said Contreras. Since losing back-to-back NCAA singles matches in March, he won 9 matches on the bounce.
“He doesn’t put a lot of pressure on himself,” said Nicolas Kotzen, a fellow Lions player and Michael’s college roommate throughout their time at Columbia. Kotzen has played tennis with Michael since they were 10 years old, living nearby in New Jersey. Their families are also close-knit, with Kotzen’s older and younger brothers also featuring for the Lions.
Michael’s playing career is often characterized as one of sustained improvements, without fireworks or boom and bust cycles. Highs and lows are unavoidable, but in quietly going about his business, the trajectory seems steady - scaling new heights while avoiding volatile spells.
This evolution reflects his personal qualities. Willingness to comply with direction, reluctance to create hysteria, and a capacity to stay the course indicate a composed and stable temperament. Someone not prone to generating crises, but a grounded operator focused on the upcoming challenge.
“Success is no accident,” his father noted.
The younger years saw Joe tasked with taking Michael to tournaments and practices, while Mei focused on the competitive dance ambitions of Michael’s older sister until she reached college. Since then, Michael’s mother has been increasingly engaged with his tennis. Attend any home Columbia fixture and both parents will be in attendance.
Tennis has a deep and sometimes infamous tradition of adult family member-player relations. Families are uniquely engaged in the development process and even professional careers. Think King Richard. Or Rafael Nadal’s phenomenal partnership with Uncle Toni. Sofia Kenin even won the 2021 Australian Open singles title with her dad as coach.
The influence of tennis families can be partially explained by the sport’s individualized nature. Without teams or collective organizations, navigating complex junior structures requires administrative initiative from adults.
Michael’s commitments expose the convoluted ecosystem underlying the professional game, even after success as a junior. There’s NCAA tournaments and qualifying tournaments for Grand Slams.
Then, he also plays in ITF (International Tennis Federation) tournaments - the base of the pro tennis circuit. Accruing ITF ranking points allows players more opportunities on the ATP Challenger Tour, which sits below the zenith of professional tennis – the ATP Tour.
Some ITF tournaments directly give players ATP ranking points, whereas others do not. Within each tour, events are often divided into tiered categories.
While letting coaches call the shots (literally), Joe’s fingerprints are most observable in Michael’s mentality.
“Early on, we made some ground rules that you can’t cross. This game is frustrating; you witness so many kids throw tantrums and break rackets. We laid down some ground rules - you never break a racket or look at me during the match,” Joe said.
Even now, this agreement endures. During matches, Michael is measured and calm, as well as noticeably less vociferous than fellow Lions players. More engaged onlookers know he is not a major grunter, even during longer rallies. No penchant for the performative.
“He gets more animated in practice to try annoy us,” said teammate Max Westphal – a Columbia senior and former doubles partner. “When it gets to something serious, he puts the mask on.”
Despite originally laying down the law, Joe does not want any plaudits. He heaps praise upon Michael’s ability to grow independently and internalize instruction. One key mantra he passed down was that it was Michael’s own process.
“No matter how well or badly you play, don’t look at me. You don’t play for me,” Joe said. He couldn’t resist another Murray-Federer comparison, saying he told Michael to aspire to the latter’s cooler disposition.
The outwardly relaxed posture conceals an inner competitiveness. Like the effortlessness belied the sacrifice, the composure covers up the internal drive.
“He’s a quiet assassin in my eyes. The most competitive guy I know,” Kotzen said.
One night in their college dorm, Kotzen and Zheng found themselves locked in a friendly game of Connect4. After a few losses, Kotzen announced he was off to bed. This didn’t sit right with Michael, who apparently could not wrap his head around Nick just rolling over and accepting defeat. How could one simply check out without pushing their hardest for victory?
Come 2026, college will be over. Michael’s Columbia and Ivy League legacy is already secure before he takes off towards the professional circuit. Junior appearances at three of the four Grand Slams (bar the Australian Open) have whetted the appetite to return to the showpiece events. The U.S. Open, a tournament where Michael glowingly mentions the local support, later this month, represents the next opportunity.
Even beyond his childhood training at the facility, the tournament is historically significant to Michael. In his early years, Joe frequently took him the warm-up week preceding the event, where Michael once even got Andy Murray’s autograph. Joe’s skepticism of the Scot becomes even harder to comprehend.
“Don’t get me wrong, Murray is a very talented and nice guy,” Joe chuckled.
Predicting whether any player will make it is a fool’s game. Fundamentally, you can only get your own affairs in order – a dogma Endelman cherishes. The head coach emphasizes the phrase - “control what you can control.”
As best he could, Michael has seemingly assembled the building blocks. He accepts an established spot in the pro game remains someway off, but the confidence to make the jump exists.
“He’s now realized how good he could be,” said Westphal.
“The top level of the college players is just as good as the top level of any pro out there. It’s just can you bring that level week in, week out,” Michael observed.
On top of more individual successes, a team NCAA championship would be a treasured accomplishment ahead of the college endgame. This next phase will need more doors to be opened. It would be surprising if Michael beats these down with brute force.
It’s not really his modus operandi. He’ll most likely stick to what he does best. Perseverance with the meticulous style, easy-going attitude, and controlled temperament will help unpick the locks instead.
Endelman said, “He’s seen what these other guys have been able to do. At a certain point, you’ve got to look in the mirror and say why can’t that be me?”
More Tennis News
Emma Raducanu hires Rafael Nadal's former coach.
Novak Djokovic withdraws from the Cincinnati Open.
Watch Ben Shelton's heated exchange with Flavio Cobolli in Toronto.
Victoria Mboko stuns Coco Gauff in Montreal.
WTA Montreal Highlights: hugs, fire alarms, and friendship bracelets