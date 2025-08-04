Shirtless Ben Shelton Argues With Flavio Cobolli in Toronto
On Sunday night, Ben Shelton narrowly defeated Flavio Cobolli in the fourth round of the National Bank Open: 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (1). Before Shelton could even enjoy his win in the ATP 1000 Toronto, he was engulfed in drama.
Shelton confronted Cobolli as they approached the net for their post-match handshake. This led to several minutes of back-and-forth between the two players, with chair umpire James Keothavong intervening.
Cobolli can be heard in the videos reiterating that the gesture he made during the tie-break was not directed to Shelton. The exchange continued as they reached they walked off the court.
Luckily, cooler heads prevailed, and the two players were able to resolve their differences on the court. Shelton explained in his post-match interview, "He just made a gesture in the tiebreaker, and I asked him about it. He said it wasn't towards me, so we're cool."
While we cannot see Cobolli's gesture in the videos circulating online, he was consistent in saying that it was not directed toward Shelton and it was just in the heat of the moment during a three-hour match.
To Shelton's credit, he let Cobolli make his case without interrupting him as the Italian tennis player was having to explain his side of the story in his second language.
Shelton also seemed to show remorse during his post-match press conference, "We talked about it. He said it wasn't towards me, and we're good. I'm not going to answer any more questions about the story. We're good, that's it."
So, it seems like all is well between Shelton and Cobolli. That being said, we can't blame Shelton for taking off his shirt.
Both players were wearing the same On kit (Court-T in 'Lilac' and Court Shorts in 'Black') and their apparel was ringing wet with sweat. It is hard to argue with a fellow On ambassador when wearing the same lilac shirt.
Cobolli falls to 25-18 after the defeat. Meanwhile, the fourth-seeded Shelton improves to 29-16 and faces ninth-seed Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, August 5.
