Naomi Osaka Gives Iga Swiatek's Ex-Coach a Trial in Montreal
It did not take Naomi Osaka long to find a new coach (at least on a temporary basis) after firing Patrick Mouratoglou. Less than a day after letting Mouratoglou go, Osaka called up Tomasz Wiktorowski.
Of course, Wiktorowski is Iga Swiatek's former coach. Swiatek fired Wiktorowski last October, hiring Osaka's former coach, Wim Fissette. Osaka had parted ways with Fissette in September 2024.
While it sounds like a coach swap between Osaka and Swiatek, the deal is not yet final. Osaka is only working with Wiktorowski on a trial basis for now. The two have begun their test run in Montreal at the Canadian Open.
So far, the early results are promising for the budding partnership between Osaka and Wiktorowski. Osaka defeated Ariana Arseneault in the first round of the WTA 1000 Montreal yesterday.
However, Osaka will face much stiffer competition in the 13-seed Liudmila Samsonova tomorrow. Currently, Osaka is the World No. 49 with a record of 22-11.
Other than their initial statements, neither Osaka nor Mouratoglou has expanded upon the reasons why their coaching partnership ended. Additionally, we have not yet heard from Wiktorowski on his trial period with Osaka.
