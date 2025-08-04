Emma Raducanu Hires Rafael Nadal's Former Coach
WTA World No. 33 Emma Raducanu has found a new head coach. Raducanu has hired Francisco Rigg, a former coach of Rafael Nadal for nearly two decades.
Roig worked on Nadal's staff from 2005 through 2022 and will join Raducanu for the start of the Cincinnati Open, which begins later this week.
Raducanu's interim coach, Mark Petchey, served in the role from the eve of the Miami Open through the National Bank Open in Montreal, and will remain close as a confidant.
Petchey took over during the middle of the Sunshine Double after an unsuccessful two-week trial with Vladimir Platenik. Petchey's tenure as the interim coach saw the greatest success of her best season in years.
Before the early-season shakeup, Nick Cavaday had stepped down from the role as head coach due to health issues. Cavaday recently rejoined Raducanu's team before the start of the grass court season.
Since winning the 2021 US Open, Raducanu's career has faced a litany of injuries and coaching changes. Riog will become Raducanu's eighth official head coach of her career.
The 22-year-old has overtaken Katie Boulter this summer as the top-ranked British player. Raducanu has a record of 23-16 with zero titles. She will participate in the Cincinnati Open and then look to retake her crown at the US Open later this month.
The Cincinnati Open runs from August 7-18. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the tennis court and beyond.
