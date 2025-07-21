Holger Rune Opens Up on Coach Andre Agassi Before DC Open
It has been more than three weeks since Holger Rune's first round exit at Wimbledon. Rune has had plenty of time to prepare for the upcoming North American hard court swing of the ATP season.
In addition to extra preparation, Rune has teamed up with an American tennis icon as part of a temporary coaching partnership. Eight-time Grand Slam champion Andre Agassi has begun working with Rune ahead of the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open.
Rune recently opened up on what he has learned about Agassi during their three-day training block in an exclusive interview with David Kane of tennis.com. The interview covers several topics, but here is what Rune said about his partnership with Agassi.
"I reached out to him some months ago. He's an amazing man, first of all, and he's very wise, as well. He sees the game in a unique way that I've never experienced before," said Rune.
"He's obviously an icon, so everybody knows him, his style and everything. So, I thought when I reached out him, he would be a good guy to get some mentoring from."
Rune continued, "Right now, I'm No. 8 in the world, and anything that can help me get higher in the rankings, I'm happy to hear and listen."
"I obviously have big potential, and I know I can do a lot better. He was trying to help me achieve that. We're still in contact and everything, so those three days was a kind of beginning of feeling things out, him giving me some advice, and me trying to do it on the court to see how it feels. It was just very exciting to see his point of view."
Rune is the ATP World No. 9 with a record of 22-14 and one singles title. The DC Open runs from July 21 to July 27, 2025. Rune has a first round bye before playing the winner of Alexandre Muller and Beibit Zhukayev.
