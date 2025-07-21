Venus Williams Admits She Wanted to Get Serena Williams Out of Retirement for D.C. Open
Venus Williams is making her tennis return after over a year off the court this week at the Citi D.C. Open, and it sounds like she would've loved for her sister Serena Williams to make a tennis comeback with her.
The younger Williams last played at the 2022 U.S. Open, which was her swan song as she revealed she was "evolving" from tennis—essentially retiring. However, Williams recently posted a video of herself hitting tennis balls on a court to social media, causing fans to wonder whether she was teasing a return to the sport in some way.
The elder Williams admitted it would've been perfect for her sister to reunite on the court with her this week. But, unfortunately for her and tennis fans alike, Serena's return doesn't seem a possibility.
“I keep saying to my team: The only thing that would make this better is if she was here. Like, we always did everything together, so of course I miss her,” Williams said this week, via NBC News. “But if she comes back, I’m sure she’ll let y’all know.”
It doesn't sound like Williams knows much about what her sister's future holds either.
“I don’t know what she’s going to do. I don’t ask those questions,” Williams said. “I think we always hit the ball, because that’s who we are. We’re always hitting.”
The Williams sisters took the tennis world by storm in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The sister duo won 14 major doubles titles together and captured three Olympic medals. They last competed together at the 2022 U.S. Open before Serena stepped away from the sport. Individually, the younger Williams sister won 23 major singles titles in her career, while the elder Williams sister has won seven major singles titles.