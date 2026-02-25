5 Burning Questions as WTA Begins Sunshine Swing

The calendar will soon turn another page, and the tennis season continues its relentless march forward. After two months, there is enough of a sample size for takeaways. However, some questions remain unanswered.

With the Middle East Swing in the books and the Sunshine Swing upon us, below are five burning questions we have about the WTA's top players.

Are Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek ready to play?

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek pulled out of the Dubai Masters. | IMAGO / Paul Zimmer

The top two-ranked players in the WTA skipped the Middle East Swing entirely, and it did not go unnoticed. Tournament director Salah Tahlak called for a points penalty to be applied to Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek.

The issue is the WTA Tour's rigid schedule, not one tournament or stretch. However, it does beg the question, what kind of shape are Sabalenka and Swiatek in? Neither has played since the Australian Open, which is a pretty long layoff early in the season.

How serious is Naomi Osaka's injury?

Naomi Osaka has not competed since the Australian Open. | IMAGO / AAP

Sabalenka and Swiatek are not the only players who skipped the Middle East Swing. World No. 16 Naomi Osaka has not played since her third-round walkover at the Australian Open. Osaka has dealt with a recurring core injury, and it is fair to be worried about the four-time Grand Slam champion's status as she continues her climb back to the top of the sport.

What's going on with Coco Gauff's serve?

Coco Gauff lost to Elina Svitolina in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. | IMAGO / Hasenkopf

Coco Gauff did better in this year's Middle East Swing compared to last year. However, the issues with her serve persist. Gauff voiced her displeasure with biomechanics coach Gavin MacMillan. Gauff said, "I've been doing everything you've wanted for the last 6 months." When will her serve show consistent improvement?

How worried should we be about Emma Navarro and Qinwen Zheng?

Qinwen Zheng pulled out of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. | IMAGO / Xinhua

Emma Navarro and Qinwen Zheng, both rivals, have fallen in the WTA Rankings. Zheng suffered an elbow injury last year and finally looked like her old self in Doha before withdrawing from Dubai. Zheng is No. 24 with a record of 2-1. Meanwhile, Navarro's fall is more inexplicable. She is currently No. 20 with a 4-6 record. How worried should we be about Navarro and Zheng?

Is the youth movement ready for another giant leap?

Victoria Mboko at the Australian Open. | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Mirra Andreeva, Victoria Mboko, Iva Jovic, and Alex Eala headline a rising class of superstars in the making. The younger generation has already moved past their breakout seasons into serious consideration, but are they ready to take another giant leap in the sport? If so, the Sunshine Swing could be where it happens.

