5 Men's Tennis Players Who Will Help Shape the Decade
A lot has been written about which stars will take over at the top of the game when the modern greats have all finally hung their racquets up for good. Up until now, we’ve seen incredible showings from a duo of 20-somethings who seem obsessed with making their own mark in the history books.
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have been lifting grand slam trophies and being raved about for seasons. However, the success of those major champions has strengthened the competition beneath them and ignited a group of talent in similar age groups (or younger) that desperately want to rise to the same heights.
Here are five men who we believe can help shape the rankings and rivalries that will lead us through the rest of the 2020’s decade. Also, be sure to check out the WTA version of this list.
Ben Shelton
Age: 22
Nationality: United States
For a young man who only seriously started playing tennis around the age of 12, Ben Shelton has climbed the mountain of success at a rapid pace. In just 2 years of playing on the main ATP tour, Shelton has accomplished a trip to the semi-finals of the US Open, a 500-level title in Tokyo, and a reputation of electricity that’s bringing new fans to the sport.
His college-curated style of competitiveness has garnered him top 10 wins over Jannik Sinner, Casper Ruud, and Andrey Rublev.
With the weapons he has on his serve and a tangible level of self-belief, there is plenty of reason to believe he could be the American man to cure the long-standing drought of grand slam success.
Arthur Fils
Age: 20
Nationality: France
Hailing from a country with a rich history of flare and shot-making, this young star from Paris is well on his way to big-league success. If you’ve ever watched a highlight reel of Arthur Fils, all you’d have to do is share the link with a friend to get them to see why tennis fans are so excited when he plays.
Fils' charisma and passion leap through the screen and if those attributes aren’t enticing enough, his stinging groundstrokes and athletic court coverage are sure to have you parked in front of your TV.
He announced himself on tour with big wins over Taylor Fritz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Alexander Zverev. The only thing missing in his accent to the top is a memorable run at a grand slam, something he seems destined for.
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
Age: 21
Nationality: France
It’s been taught for years that having a good serve is a crucial part of building a solid tennis game. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard must’ve had his ears wide open when that lesson rolled around. The 21-year-old went from bubbling talent in the minor leagues to a major threat to every top player he faced in almost the blink of an eye.
He got a lucky loser slot in the main draw of Wimbledon 2024, but nothing about his game revolves around luck. The skill and precision he possesses on his first and second serve are already drawing out “best ever” conversations, and you can just tell he wants more.
Wins over Félix Auger-Aliassime and Holger Rune in 2024 were markers of growing game. Mpetshi Perricard be aiming for even bigger scalps in 2025.
Flavio Cobolli
Age: 22
Nationality: Italy
Italian tennis has been receiving a groundswell of attention, and it’s not just because of the Jannik Sinner. Once you watch Flavio Cobolli compete, you’ll realize why he should be marked as a threat. Fans in Washington D.C. would be the first to tell you how this youngster will likely be a tough out for years to come.
Cobolli fought through grueling and humid conditions to make his first career ATP final and sent a warning shot out to the rest of the tour. He kept momentum up with a win over Tommy Paul and saw himself officially in the top 30 in the world by the end of 2024.
He makes covering ground look easy and he just might make a climb up the rankings look just as easy.
Juncheng (Jerry) Shang
Age: 19
Nationality: China
Mens tennis in China is seeing a surge at the moment and one of the biggest waves is coming from lefty teenager Jerry Shang. At such a young age, he’s already proving to be a talent to look out.
In 2024, he made 3rd round trips to both of the hard court grand slams and lifted his maiden ATP tour title on home soil in Chengdu.
Shang has obvious spark in his game and brings a healthy balance of fire and finesse to the court. If he continues racking up experience against the elite in the game, he has room to make a huge global impact on the sport.