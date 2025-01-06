Tennis Drama: Danielle Collins Doesn't Like Iga Swiatek
The 2025 tennis season has started for the ATP and WTA. There has been no shortage of exciting play already, but as always, the women's players provide the most excitement.
Not only is the WTA full of exciting players, but they have larger-than-life personalities. It is easy to understand why women's tennis players dominate the list of the world's highest-paid female athletes.
But with personalities come rivalries and petty squabbles. Despite being 31 years old and nearing the end of her career, Danielle Collins is not above taking shots at opponents she does not like.
Following Team USA's victory over Team Poland, Collins shook hands with Iga Swiatek before making a facial expression that sent tennis twitter into a tailspin. Everyone logged online to make sure others noticed what they saw in passing.
Collins was not finished after the frosty handshake at the net. The American tennis star took a victory lap on Instagram. She changed her profile picture to the face she made when shaking Swiatek's hand. Then, she removed all doubt with an Instagram story.
Collins posted the picture with the caption, "Didn't know if you guys noticed this but....New year, same me." She added the song "Be Real" by Kid Ink. The Instagram story will not last longer than 24 hours, but the screenshots will live forever for tennis fans.
Swiatek owns a 7-1 advantage over Collins in head-to-head matchups. In addition to owning the rivalry, Swiatek's doping scandal and occasional gamesmanship could have caused the friction with Collins.
