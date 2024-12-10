Adelaide International Unveils Entry List for 2025 Tournament
Ready or not, the 2025 tennis season is quickly approaching. In addition to players sharing clips of their preseason workouts on social media, they are opting in and out of tournaments scheduled to start in the next few weeks.
While every men's and women's tennis player wants to compete in the first Grand Slam of the season at the Australian Open, many take different approaches to preparation.
As of now, most of the world's top players are scheduled to compete in the Adelaide International, which runs from January 6-11, 2025. The hardcourt tournament takes place in Adelaide, South Australia.
While the Adelaide International has a different level of significance to the ATP and WTA, it remains an important starting point for both leagues. Below are the entry lists for Adelaide's 2025 WTA 500 and ATP 250.
WTA 500
The first thing that jumps out to tennis fans viewing this list is the absence of the top three players. Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff will not play in Adelaide this year. Additionally, World No.5 Qinwen Zheng and No.6 Elena Rybakina are not on the list.
From there, most of the WTA's top-ranked players are slated to compete. However, there will likely be some players who pull out at the last moment. It is also worth noting that this tournament comes on the heels of the Auckland 250, which takes place the week prior.
ATP 250
Meanwhile, on the men's side, there are far fewer stars scheduled to play in Adelaide. Only two of the top 20 players have entered the ATP 250 tournament, World No.12 Tommy Paul and No.12 Lorenzo Muesetti.
The tournament comes right after the Brisbane 250, where players like Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios are planning to prepare for the Australian Open. For men's and women's players, skipping Adelaide will impact their rankings.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.