Nick Kyrgios Claims to Have Best Serve & Tennis IQ
Nick Kyrgios has barely played any competitive tennis over the past two seasons, but his self-confidence remains at an all-time high. The 29-year-old recently appeared on the "Lets Trot Show" to discuss a wide range of issues.
Kyrgios was asked to build the perfect tennis player, and his answer did not disappoint. Rafael Nadal had the best forehand, Novak Djokovic had the best backhand, Roger Federer had the best slice, Alex de Minaur the most speed, while Nadal and Lleyton Hewitt tied for best fitness.
But who has the best serve and tennis IQ? Kyrgios, of course. Luckily for tennis fans, the former World No.13 gave an explanation for his decision to include himself in two categories.
When explaining why he had the best serve, Kygrios reasoned, "Serve, I'll take myself. I've got to throw myself in on one of these. I think I do have, pound for pound, the best serve. I'm not super tall for a tennis player these days… But pound for pound, I'll take myself. I think variation, second serve, first serve, rhythm."
"For IQ, this is a hard one because I haven't had a coach in 6 years. I don't know if in the history of tennis anyone made a Wimbledon final without a coach. So IQ, I would take myself," said the Australian tennis star.
While Kyrgios has not competed on the tennis court in some time, he has remained in the sport through his commentary online and on television broadcasts. In recent months, Kyrgios has torpedoed the doping scandals of Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek with fiery rhetoric on social media.
Kyrgios is expected to make his long-awaited return at the Brisbane International and Australian Open in January. The expectations will be high for fans eager to watch the player with the self-proclaimed greatest serve and highest tennis IQ compete once again.
