Alexander Zverev Melts Down Against Lorenzo Musetti in Vienna
Tennis fans continue to balance the multiple tournaments taking place today. On Friday afternoon, the top-seed Alexander Zverev took on the six-seed Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals of the Vienna Open (Erste Bank Open).
Zverev and Musetti had split their two prior matchups, with Musetti getting the win in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. Despite falling behind early in the match, Musetti came back to defeat Zverev in three sets: 2-6, 7-6(5), 6-4.
Musetti started off slow and lost the first set in under 40 minutes. However, the second set told a different story. Zverev let several opportunities to put Musetti away in the second set slip by, eventually losing in a tiebreak.
After the 22-year-old held on to force a third set, Zverev began to tighten up. Musetti's persistance paid off with a decisive third set to complete the upset victory.
Musetti picks up the third top-three win of his career and will advance to the semifinals. He will face Jack Draper on Saturday, October 26. Musetti is the ATP World No. 17 with a record of 40-25 this season.
Meanwhile, Zverev goes home early yet again. Despite falling short, he is currently the World No. 3 with a record of 61-20 and has already clinched a spot in the ATP Finals next month.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.