Alexander Zverev Rolls Over Marcos Giron at Vienna Open
Wednesday's action in the Vienna Open (Erste Bank Open) rolled on with an exciting matchup featuring one of the sport's brightest stars. Alexander Zverev faced Marcos Giron in the Round of 16.
Zverev had already faced Giron twice this year, taking the wins at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. Today, Zverev improved to 3-0 against Giron when he won in straight sets: 6-2, 7-5.
He tallied 32 winners and only ten unforced errors. The 27-year-old's powerful serve was especially strong as he won 40 of 44 serve points.
Today was the best Zverev played on a hard court this season, and it was stastically the best individual performance this season. According to Tennis TV, Zverev had a 9.61 performance rating. That is the highest rating for the 2024 ATP season so far.
Zverev will face the winner of Gael Monfils and Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals of the Vienna Open on Thursday, October 23. Thanks to today's performance, Zverev ties Jannik Sinner with the most quarterfinals appearances (14) this season.
Zverev is currently the ATP World No. 3 with a record of 61-19 and one title this season.