Brandon Nakashima Dominates Tommy Paul in Vienna Open
Wednesday's action in the Vienna Open (Erste Bank Open) got off to a strong start with an exciting matchup between two American players. The fourth-ranked Tommy Paul took on the up-and-comer Brandon Nakashima in the Round of 32.
Paul has not had good luck against Nakashima and that continued today. Nakashima defeated Paul in straight sets: 6-4, 6-4. Nakashima now improves to 4-0 against Paul.
Nakashima took control from the outset of the match and barely wavered. The 23-year-old kept Paul off balance and maintained a steady rhythm. Nakashima's serve was unshakable throughout the first set, and Paul struggled to slow him down until the second set.
Today was Paul's first match since winning the Stockholm Open on Sunday. There were times throughout the match where the 27-year-old looked completely winded on the court, doubling over to catch his breath.
Currently, Paul is the ATP World No. 12 with a record of 41-18 and three singles titles this season. However, today's loss will not help his long odds of making the ATP Finals. Meanwhile, Nakashima is the World No. 38 with a record 27-20 with zero singles titles.
Nakashima suffered early exits at the Shanghai Masters and Stockholm Open, but today could be a turning point late in the season for the promising young player.
Nakashima will face Karen Khachanov on Thursday in the Round of 16. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.